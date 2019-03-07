NM casinos may offer sports betting this fall

Select Page

LOS ANGELES

If plans go as expected, officials for the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise are expecting its casinos in New Mexico to offer sports betting in time for the next season of professional and college football with Twin Arrows coming on board a year later.

Brian Parish, CEO of the enterprise, said Tuesday said the addition of sports betting in New Mexico is waiting for amendments to the compact the tribe has with the state, which are expected this summer.

Arizona, however, is still tied up because of a dispute by other tribes to proposed legislation to allow sports betting not only at tribal casinos but also in clubs and bars on machines owned and operated by the tribes.

Supporters of that proposal like the idea that it will make sports betting available throughout the state while most of the tribes oppose it because they want sports betting only in casinos to attract more customers.


About The Author

Bill Donovan

Bill Donovan has been writing about the Navajo Nation government since 1971 and for the Navajo Times since 1976. He is currently semi-retired and is living in Torrance, California, and continues to report for the Navajo Times.

