NM confirms 3 “presumptive” COVID cases

WINDOW ROCK

New Mexico confirmed three “presumptive” coronavirus cases on Wednesday during a press conference.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed that a Socorro County couple in their 60s who recently traveled to Egypt and a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s who recently traveled to New York City have tested positive.

All three New Mexicans have self-quarantined themselves in their homes.

Grisham said this could affect the New Mexico high school basketball playoffs that are currently taking place in the cities of Bernalillo, Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

“To fans and families, watch it on TV, on social media. Whole families should not go,” she said, explaining that the virus is spread through coughing.

She said the annual Gathering of Nations Powwow, which was scheduled to take place April 23-25, was postponed.

Globally, with cases surpassing more than 120,000 and more than 4,300 deaths, the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic. In the U.S. the virus has infected more than 1,000 people. Arizona has six cases and Utah has two.

The Navajo Nation has said there are no confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Navajo Times will continue to monitor and update the public on the coronavirus.