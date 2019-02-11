Select Page

Report says shots fired, manhunt ends with no suspects

Posted by | Feb 11, 2019 | |

Report says shots fired, manhunt ends with no suspects

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A heavily armed Gallup police officer stands guard at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and U.S. Highway 491 on Monday in Gallup.

GALLUP

A report of shots fired in an area west of the Rio West Mall prompted heavily armed police officers to search for a possible active shooter on Monday morning.

The search ended with no suspects.

According to Capt. Miranda Spencer with the Gallup Police Department, a police officer that responded to the call possibly heard a shot on a hill near the mall. After a three-and-a-half hour search, she said, officers did not find any suspects.

New Mexico State Police and McKinley County Sheriff’s Office assisted Gallup police in the search.

A state police helicopter flew northwest of the mall and police snipers were stationed about a mile north of the mall.

Spencer wrote in an email the search was completed and lifted.

She added police would continue to investigate to confirm if shots were fired.

Spencer also said no injuries were reported.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Senate panel passes bill on missing, slain indigenous women

Minnesota governor sides with environmentalists on pipeline

Walz will continue appeal of oil pipeline project approval

Judge won't end decades-old Everglades cleanup oversight

Admitted pipeline vandalizer fights racketeering lawsuit

Kansas woman donates part of farm sale profits back to tribe

Owner of missing Nevada horse drops suit over tribal roundup

Hearing set on end to decades-old Everglades court oversight

City changes paid time off from Columbus Day to Election Day

Today in History February 22, 2019

Senator: Chairman of Mohegan Tribal Council resigns

Native American tribe holding elections for council seats

Bill would rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

Faith leaders and lawmakers press Walz about Line 3 pipeline

South Dakota Senate panel advances indigenous language bill

Protest highway shutdown lawsuit claims include extortion

O'Halleran announces he'll seek third term in Congress

Facebook removes fur hat posts by Alaska Native artist

Conservation group sues over federal oil, gas leases in Utah

Montana man gets nearly 7 years in prison for fatal beating

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Mostly Cloudy

50.0 F (10.0 C)
Dewpoint: 9.0 F (-12.8 C)
Humidity: 19%
Wind: Southwest at 13.8 MPH (12 KT)
Pressure: 30.02

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT