Report says shots fired, manhunt ends with no suspects

GALLUP

A report of shots fired in an area west of the Rio West Mall prompted heavily armed police officers to search for a possible active shooter on Monday morning.

The search ended with no suspects.

According to Capt. Miranda Spencer with the Gallup Police Department, a police officer that responded to the call possibly heard a shot on a hill near the mall. After a three-and-a-half hour search, she said, officers did not find any suspects.

New Mexico State Police and McKinley County Sheriff’s Office assisted Gallup police in the search.

A state police helicopter flew northwest of the mall and police snipers were stationed about a mile north of the mall.

Spencer wrote in an email the search was completed and lifted.

She added police would continue to investigate to confirm if shots were fired.

Spencer also said no injuries were reported.