Search for toddler continues

SHIPROCK

The search for Kyron Kelewood, 21 months, continues today in Horsehoe Canyon, nine miles north of Shiprock. Volunteers are asked to called Shiprock Chapter at 505-368-1081.

Police and volunteers are searching Horseshoe Canyon north of Shiprock for a 21-month-old boy who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Navajo Nation Police say the child, identified as Kyron Kelewood, was last seen wearing grey short pants, blue shoes, and a brown shirt. He is Native American with black hair and brown eyes.

The circumstances of his disappearance are under investigation, said police spokeswoman Christina Tsosie.

Navajo police were notified yesterday of the boy’s disappearance from a residence in Horseshoe Canyon, which Tsosie said is nine miles north of Shiprock. Terrain is rough and temperatures are expected to reached 97 degrees, she added.

Navajo police, San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies, and the Shiprock Fire Department, along with volunteers, met at the Shiprock Chapter House on Friday morning to plan the search.

Volunteers are asked to check in at the Shiprock Chapter for team assignment and to carpool to the search if possible.

Those interested in helping with the search may call the chapter at 505-368-1081.