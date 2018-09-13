Small fire burning on Mushroom Peak

CHINLE

A lightning-caused fire on the top of Mushroom Peak, about three miles north of Wheatfields Lake, had burned an estimated 10 acres of forest as of 10:45 a.m. today (Thursday) and was not contained.

“We do have individuals on the peak,” said an employee who answered the phone at Navajo Regional Fire Dispatch. “It’s hard getting equipment up there because the only access is a (foot) trail.”

The spokesman said no structures are threatened.

The fire was reported by various individuals late Wednesday afternoon and smoke was visible from as far away as Chinle and Sanostee, New Mexico, according to Facebook posts.

Residents are asked to avoid the fire area so firefighters can get through.