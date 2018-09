Enjoy scenes from the 2018 Navajo Nation Fair, Sept. 3-9 in Window Rock, Ariz.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Kemara Nichols, 6, rides the racecar with a classmate during Kids’ Day at the Navajo Nation Fair in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst Honoring veterans — There was great participation and a lot of spectators in attendance for the Navajo Nation Fair Gourd Dance.

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst World Champion hoop dancer Tony Duncan keeps pace with his daughter, Mia Duncan, the youngest member of his family dance group.

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst Second Mesa, Ariz., Hopi dancers enjoy the night performances at the Cultural Showcase at the Navajo Nation Fair on Sept. 8.

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst Kids and elder day was one of the busiest this year at the Navajo Nation Fair.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The new 2018-19 Miss Navajo Nation, Autumn J. Montoya, second from right, smiles as outgoing Miss Navajo Crystal Littleben, right, prepares to place the crown on her.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Kirby Curtis and Scott Willie judge the poultry category of the Navajo Nation Fair 4-H competition in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Song and dancers put pep in their step as they compete at this year’s Navajo Nation Fair song and dance in Window Rock on Saturday.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Wyatt Betony flies high as he makes a ride on Sunday during the 72nd Annual Navajo Nation Fair. Betony won the average race in the bareback even as he amassed 222 points.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Miss Navajo Nation contestant Kayla Martinez sifts corn at the traditional food competition last Wednesday in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Summer Jake of Goat Springs, Ariz., a Miss Navajo contestant, sings a song written by her cheii at the traditional

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Miss Navajo Nation contestants Autumn Montoya and Summer Jake write down the names of traditional cooking utensils displayed on a table during the traditional food competition of the pageant on Sept. 5.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Shar Redhouse dances with her partner as they do the Navajo two-step to a song sung by The Davis Boys on Saturday night in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Five-year-old Tyrese Smith of Pine Hill, N.M., applies rosin onto his rope before the start of the wooly riding competition during the Navajo Nation Fair on Sept. 7.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Kanin Bitsui, 9, shows her lamb to the judges at the 4-H show during the Navajo Nation Fair in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Anthrax band members, from left, Frankie Bello, Charlie Benante, Joey Belladonna and Scott Ian rile thousands of fans with their legendary music on Friday night during the 72nd annual Navajo Nation Fair in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie A duo of young song and dancers bear the heat on Saturday at the song and dance event during the Navajo Nation Fair.

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst Best of show weaving “Telluride Revival Blanket” by Ephriam “Zefren” Anderson displayed at Gorman Hall.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A member of the Burnette Crown Dancers from White Mountain, Ariz., performs at the 72nd annual Navajo Nation Fair Cultural Showcase at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Dressed in traditional attire, Chief Manuelito Middle School students attend this year’s Navajo Nation Fair to watch the Miss Navajo Nation competition last Thursday in support of promoting the Navajo language. Unfortunately, the students later found out the Miss Navajo competition was held in Fort Defiance but continued to practice Diné Bizaad with peers in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Samaria Cowboy, 9, enjoys Kids’ Day at the Navajo Nation Fair on Sept. 6.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Shar Redhouse entertains the crowd while dancing with one of the Davis Boys on Saturday night during the 72nd annual Navajo Nation Fair Cultural Showcase at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena in Window Rock.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie With a snow cone in hand, 4-year-old Kayden James cools off at the Navajo Nation Fair on Sept. 6.

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst Fancy dancers during grand entry on Sunday at the Navajo Nation Fair powwow.

