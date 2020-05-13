Wednesday, May 13, 2020
VIDEO: Seeing the Kids Smile

Ravonelle Yazzie

Gallup McKinley County Schools bus drivers Paul Booher and Felix Kowena share their experiences of delivering food to students in the rural community of Little Water, N.M.

 

Watch for more from Times reporter Pauly Denetclaw and photojournalist Ravonelle Yazzie in the print edition and online Thursday!

 


