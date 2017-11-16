Obituaries for Nov. 16, 2017

Levon Williams

FORT DEFIANCE — A memorial service for Levon Williams, 49, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Family Church in Fort Defiance, with Pastor James Flores officiating.

Levon was born April 16, 1968, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Nov. 8, 2017, in Fort Defiance.

Levon received program certificates in land and field management, environmental science and natural resources, veterinarian and culinary arts from the Crownpoint Institute of Technology in Crownpoint. He was awarded the DelKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award for superior scholarship, leadership and agricultural experience while a student.

Levon is survived by his parents, Dennis and Rena C. Williams of Fort Defiance; brothers, Daniel Williams, Darryl Williams, Wade Williams, Dwayne Williams and Aaron Williams, all of Fort Defiance; sisters, Denise Williams-Yazzie of Phoenix, Lucyann Harjo of Norman, Oklahoma, and Delores Sullivan of Anadarko, Oklahoma; and 19 nieces and nephews.

Levon is preceded in death by his brother, Davis Williams; maternal grandparents, James and Lucy Cleveland; and paternal grandparents, Bahe and Nellie Williams.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Williams, Eric Williams, Westley Yazzie, Colby Yazzie, Timothy Nozie, Mathew Williams, Randy Williams, Ryan Williams, Dwight Burbank, Ryan Burbank, Kevin Williams, Zechariah Harjo, Joseph Harjo and Noah Harjo.

Cope Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Nedford J. Edsitty

CROWNPOINT — Graveside service for Nedford J. Edsitty, 46, will be held today, Nov. 16, at the Becenti family plot.

Nedford was born Jan. 10, 1973, in Fort Defiance, into the Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan), born for Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). He died Nov. 9, 2017, in Gallup.

Nedford graduated from Crownpoint High School and attended Arizona State University. He worked as an ironworker with construction and loved to cook and joke. He enjoyed listening to music, doing arts and crafts and spending time with family, nieces and nephews.

Nedford is survived by his father, Ned Edsitty; son, Shiloh Edsitty; daughters, Tushar Edsitty, Novia Edsitty and Jailynn Edsitty; and sisters, Lynette Edsitty, Personna Edsitty and Rashelle Edsitty.

Nedford is preceded in death by his mother, Pearl S. Edsitty; wife, Theresa Tilden; maternal grandparents, David and Hilda Harvey; and paternal grandparents, Herbert and Christine Etcitty.

Pallbearers will be Tievas Martin, Tieloh Martin, LaVoia Martin, Steven Collins, Dorothina Joe and Eddie Jones III.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Derrick Leroy Tsinajinnie

KAYENTA — Derrick Leroy Tsinajinnie, 37, passed away Nov. 11, 2017, at the Kayenta Medical Center. He came into the world on a bright May 22nd morning into the loving arms of Stella and Leroy Tsinajinnie along with two elder sisters he would tease for years to come. He belonged to maternal Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan) and paternal Tl’i?zi? La?ni? (Many Goats Clan).

Derrick was raised in Rock Point, Arizona, where he rode his ATV over red waves of sand. He attended Connolly Junior High and McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona, and had an aptitude for mathematics and poetry. He graduated from Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, and worked for the Port Gamble S’Klallam tribe in Kingston, Washington.

Derrick was an avid Denver Broncos fan from the time he began to walk and wrote rap lyrics in Navajo. He leaves behind beautiful memories and a smile that the family hopes will soothe the pain of his absence. He was a very generous person with a big heart.

Derrick is survived by his mother, Stella Teller Tsinajinnie; sisters, Vangie Tsinajinnie and Delphine Tsinajinnie; brother-in-law, Dr. James Feigenbaum; and many family and friends who brought him joy.

Derrick is preceded in death by Leroy Adison Tsinajinnie; and friends, Austin Holt and Franklin Lake.

For more information on funeral services, visit https://www.gofundme.com/ejez9-funeral-expenses.

Rydell Anderson Sr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Rydell Anderson Sr., 52, will be held today, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow after service.

Rydell was born Dec. 15, 1964, in Crownpoint, into the Biih bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); chei is Áshiihí (Salt People). He died Nov. 9, 2017, in Albuquerque.

Rydell was a dedicated father and grandfather. He was a gifted, loving, kind and generous person who was always thinking about the welfare of others. He was a stern teacher and mentor as taught to him by his late father and uncles.

Rydell’s career of carpentry and ranching were what he excelled at. He always encouraged his children and others.

Rydell is survived by his mother, Emma Anderson; daughters, Tanya Anderson and DelRae Anderson; sons, Clinton Anderson, Rydell Anderson Jr., Ty Anderson and Lucas Anderson; brother, T.J. Anderson; and sisters, Alberta Reeder, Linda Thomas and Mary Anderson.

Rydell is preceded in death by his father, Tex R. Anderson Sr.; brother, Ronald Anderson; and daughter, Tiphani Anderson.

Pallbearers will be Clinton Anderson, Rydell Anderson Jr., Ty Anderson, TJ Anderson, John Bennett and Derek Enricho.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Donald R. Natoni

FARMINGTON — A memorial celebration of life for Donald Richard Natoni, 82, of Farmington, is scheduled Friday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Ryder Chapel at Navajo Preparatory School (1220 West Apache Street) in Farmington.

Donald was born Feb. 10, 1935, to John and Asdza Daniels in Rehoboth, New Mexico. He passed away peacefully Oct. 21, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Donald was subsequently raised by Grace and Morris Natani of Toadlena, New Mexico. He attended Navajo Methodist Mission, now Navajo Preparatory School, in Farmington, before attending the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, and obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education.

Donald had a career that spanned many decades beginning as a draftsman for the City of Farmington, moving to American Tank and Steel, Shell Oil Company, Chemical Construction Corporation, Arizona Public Service, Raytheon and Hughes Missile Systems. He ended his career as a part-time instructor at San Juan College teaching a class that began his career — drafting — to future technicians and engineers.

Donald had many hobbies. He enjoyed painting, photography and in particular silversmith work. He enjoyed the outdoors and watching sports, especially football. The Dallas Cowboys were a particular favorite team of his.

Donald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanore Natoni; foster sister, Virginia Sloan-Weaver of Florida; daughters, Donna Chrisman and husband Kurt of Farmington, and Roberta Dean and husband Paul of Evanston, Wyoming; son, Christian Natoni and wife Alyson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, John and Asdza Daniels; foster parents, Grace and Morris Natani; foster sister, Antoninette Seumptewa; foster brother, Clifford Natani; and grandchild, Melissa Dean.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Donald during his last few months, especially Guardian Home Health Care and the skilled nursing facility at Good Samaritan Society in Aztec, New Mexico.

Memorial donations in Donald’s name may be made to the Navajo Preparatory School.

Donald’s care was entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin in Farmington.

Murlee S. Hollow Horn

GALLUP — Funeral services for Murlee S. Hollow Horn, 65, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Gallup. Burial will follow during a private ceremony in Tohatchi, New Mexico.

Murlee was born Sept. 11, 1952, in Gallup, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Dibélzhíní (Black Sheep Clan). Her nali is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around); chei is Áshiihí (Salt People). She died Nov. 4, 2017, in Gallup.

Murlee graduated from Gallup High School and worked for the federal county and the Navajo Nation government in many and various capacities. She was Miss Rodeo Navajo and a lifelong rodeo competitor, fan, supporter and volunteer.

Murlee is survived by her mother, Ethel Smith; brothers, Virgil Smith, Bob Smith and Calvin Smith; daughters, Sasheen Hollow Horn and Cheyenne Hollow Horn; sons, Bogart Hollow Horn and Austin Hollow Horn; nieces, Brittany Smith and Autumn Smith; and five grandchildren.

Murlee is preceded in death by her son, Mitt Hollow Horn; father, Bobby Smith; and grandparents, Nellie and Joe Arviso.

Pallbearers will be Virgil Smith, Bobby Smith, Calvin Smith, Austin Hollow Horn, Bogart Hollow Horn and Ben Smith.

Isabelle Ann Morgan

GALLUP — Funeral services for Isabelle Ann Morgan, 78, were held Nov. 14 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Pinehaven Cemetery in Pinehaven, New Mexico.

Isabelle was born July 4, 1939, in Pinehaven, into the Áshiihí (Salt People Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). Her nali is Haltsooí (Meadow People); chei is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People). She died Nov. 6, 2017, in Zuni, New Mexico.

Isabelle served as former Bááhááli Chapter president.

Isabelle is survived by Miranda Pat of Rock Springs, New Mexico; Merlinda Dixon of Rock Springs, Albercita Dixon of Breadsprings, New Mexico, and Merle Dixon of Breadsprings.

Isabelle is preceded in death by her father, Tom C. Begaye; mother, Mary C. Begaye; son, Albert Dixon III; and granddaughter, Merletta J. Haley.

Pallbearers were Shane Yazzie, Jake Howe, Seth Dixon, Elijah Chee, Neil Chee and Dominic Begay.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

