Obituaries for Nov. 21, 2019

Garrick A. Miles

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Funeral services for Garrick A. Miles, of St. Michaels, Arizona, will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Gateway Community Church in Tse Bonito, New Mexico, with Pastor Lance Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michaels.

Garrick was born May 7, 1992, in Fort Defiance, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away Nov. 15, 2019, in Fort Defiance.

Garrick graduated from Window Rock High School in 2010 and attended Diné Community College. He was employed with Navajo Northern Edge Casino, Fort Defiance Indian Hospital and Navajo Agricultural Products Industry.

Garrick enjoyed gaming, watching anime and movies, and collecting figurines of Star Wars, Games of Thrones and Lord of the Rings.

Garrick is survived by his son, Blaine Yazzie; parents, Eugene and Laverne Miles; brother, Adrian Miles; sisters, Rachelle Moeckal and Kimberly Miles; and paternal grandparents, Ida Tom and Julius Miles Jr.

Garrick is preceded in death by his sister, Shannon Miles-Damon; brother, Michael Miles; grandmother, Mary J. Tsosie; and grandfather, William Peter Tsosie.

Pallbearers will be Lucas Miles, James Miles Jr., Dugah DeJolie, Tony Milford, Brock Elmore, and Emery Chischilly.

Honorary pallbearers will be Adrian Miles, Julius Miles Jr., Kevin Moeckal, and Wayne Miles.

A reception will take place at the Gateway Community Church, following services.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Corey Ritchie Joe

GALLUP — Funeral services for Corey Ritchie Joe, 26, were held Nov. 16 at the First United Methodist Church in Gallup. Interment followed at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Mexican Springs, New Mexico.

Corey was born Nov. 12, 1993, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). His nali is Áshiihí (Salt People); chei is Tó’áhaní (Near the Water). He passed away Nov. 10, 2019.

Corey graduated from Gallup High School in 2012 and continued his education at New Mexico State University, receiving a master’s degree in social work. He was employed with New Mexico State Human Services.

Corey enjoyed hiking, being of good service to the homeless shelters and the food pantry, volunteering in promoting self-awareness and preserving the wilderness, and respecting all walks of lives and faiths.

Corey is survived by his mother, Victoria Joe; father, Ritchie Joe; and brothers, Lindsey Joe and Ben Joe.

Corey is preceded in death by his sister, Denise Joe; brother, Jeremy Joe; maternal grandparents, Bennie and MaeBelle Thomas; and paternal grandparents, Rufus and Ruth Joe.

Pallbearers were Ty Bitsilly, Dylan Thomas, Bradford Sam, Brandyn Jessup, Stanford Sam, and Cody Bitsilly.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Dwayne Edward Jordan

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Funeral services for Dwayne Edward Jordan, 76, will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ (mile marker 3 on Highway 264) in Tse Bonito, New Mexico.

Dwayne was born May 13, 1943, in Lennox, California. He passed away Nov. 8, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Dwayne received a bachelor’s degree in economics at California State University-Northridge and graduate studies at the University of California in Los Angeles. He was executive administrator of the Navajo Nation, chief technology officer at Rehoboth McKinley County Hospital and chief financial officer at the Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity.

Dwayne was also the minister of The Church of Jesus Christ for over 50 years.

Dwayne is survived by his wife, Elaine Jordan; son, David Jordan; daughter, Wendy Greenland; sisters, Polly Jordan and Lorna Gunningham; and brother, Jerry Lee Jordan.

Dwayne is preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Jordan; and father, Robert Lee Jordan.

Sister Patricia Bietsch

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Visitation for Sister Patricia Bietsch, formerly Sister Mary Martha, 74, of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, will be held today, Nov. 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Mission in Tohatchi, New Mexico. A rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 6 p.m. with Father Dale Jamison officiating.

Born Patricia Ann on April 26, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she is the daughter of Audrey (Nee: Kramer) and Russell Bietsch, and stepfather James Copening. She died suddenly Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tohatchi.

As an educator, Sister Patricia was passionate about ensuring every student being given the opportunity to learn. She pioneered religion classes for the handicapped students at St. Mary Mission in New Mexico. Over time the program evolved into four groups of Special Religious Education Development, or SPRED, with students coming from Gallup and Tohatchi for lessons, crafts, prayer and fellowship. Her gracious heart and welcoming smile made her a favorite among students throughout her life.

As an environmentalist, Sister Patricia was a proponent solar power and served on the Gallup Solar Board, overseeing the transition to solar power for the greater Gallup area by collaborating with communities, elected representatives, utilities and industry to bring solar power to the area. She spearheaded efforts to ensure that the St. Mary Mission moved in an earth-friendly direction by adding solar panels and an organic garden and greenhouse.

Sister Patricia is survived by her siblings, Thomas Bietsch and Peg Schuckmann; and stepsisters, Rhea Copening and Andrea Peake.

Sister Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, James Copening.

After services there will be a light reception in the hall.

Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, Indiana, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).

Louise Morgan Myles

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Louise Morgan Myles, 71, of Wood Springs, Arizona, will be held today, Nov. 21, at 12 p.m. at the Summit Funeral Home (346A Highway 264) in St. Michaels, Arizona. Burial will follow at the Kinlichee community cemetery in Kinlichee, Arizona.

Louise was born Oct. 10, 1948, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She passed away Nov. 15, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts, surrounded by her family.

Louise graduated from Flagstaff High School and took classes at the University of Arizona. She retired from Delta Airlines in 2008 and was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend who departed this world too soon. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Louise is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Cení Myles, Mashammoquet Myles, Sokenunese Myles, Althnageebah Myles, Sepeyeonkqua Myles, and Wuttachki Myles and son-in-law Albert Zamora; siblings, Henry Morgan, Marilyn Morris, Elouise Lee, Ronnie Morgan, Juanita Reid, and Gordon Reid; and eight grandchildren.

Louise is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Reid; father, Herbert Morgan; brothers, David Morgan, Marshall Morgan and Mitchell Reid; and sister, Marie Smith.

Cordell Frank

GALLUP — Funeral services for Cordell Frank, 25, will be held today, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the family plot in Chambers, Arizona.

Cordell was born April 26, 1994, in Gallup, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Áshiihí (Salt People Clan)/Dibélzhíní (Black Sheep Clan). His nali is Tábaahá (Water’s Edge); chei is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water). He passed away Nov. 9, 2019, in Kermit, Texas.

Cordell attended Wide Ruins School, Sanders Elementary and Tohatchi Elementary/Middle/High School. He received a GED from San Juanto College in Pasadena, Texas. He played basketball at Tohatchi Elementary/Middle/High School and football at Tohatchi Middle/High School.

Cordell was employed by Bowen Engineering of Texas, and Trillian Construction out of Kentucky.

Cordell enjoyed horseback riding, listening to music, ranching with his father Fred and his friends in Mexican Springs and Naschitti, and spending time with friends. He loved seafood, cookouts and grilling.

Cordell is survived by his mother, Brenda J. Begay of Chambers; stepfather, Fred Benally Sr. of Buffalo Springs, New Mexico; brothers, Terrence Burnside, Jesse Benally and Justin Benally; sister, Bryanna Begay; step-grandfather, Frank Benally Sr. of Buffalo Springs; and two nephews.

Cordell is preceded in death by his grandparents, Nellie Y. Begay and Dick V. Sam; paternal grandparents, Navajo and Nora Frank; father, Leroy Frank; great-grandfather, Ben Joe; and step-grandmother, Genevieve Benally.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Benally, Justin Benally, Shay Ahasteen, Nick Upshaw, Byron Hunt, and Micheal Francis.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Howard Yazzie

DEL MUERTO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Howard Yazzie, 58, of Del Muerto, Arizona, were held Nov. 18 at the Del Muerto Worship Center Church with Rev. Benson Kee officiating. Interment followed at the Del Muerto community cemetery.

Howard was born July 6, 1961, in Canyon De Chelly, Arizona, into the Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Tabaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away Nov. 13, 2019, in Del Muerto.

Howard was a sheepherder and self-employed artist. He enjoyed painting, sheepherding, wood hauling, and was very helpful.

Howard is survived by his daughters, Micheryl Yazzie and Delvera Yazzie; brothers, Ben Yazzie, Denny Yazzie and Clarence Yazzie; sisters, Mary Alice Wilson, Laura Thompson and Ella Draper; and four grandchildren.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Tabaaha Yazzie.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.