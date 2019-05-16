Bill seeks to ban alcohol during trips by delegates

WINDOW ROCK

A bill was dropped (introduced) to amend regulations and standards of conduct for all elected officials by restricting against use of alcohol while on travel.

The legislation (No. 0116-19) is sponsored by Law and Order Committee member Edmund Yazzie.

The bill states that no elected official shall use or be under the influence of alcohol or any controlled substance during the performance of any of his or her duties or while on travel for official business. “Elected officials are abusing alcohol,” said Yazzie. “When we are on travel we are on paid travel, which means we are still on Navajo Nation time. We are still working.”

The bill further states that elected officials are subject to removal and other sanctions for the habitual abuse of drugs or alcohol. Particularly if such abuse impairs or otherwise adversely impacts the performance of official’s duties of office.

“Past incidents that have occurred – and we all know what they are – some have been documented, some are hearsay,” Yazzie said, as to why he is sponsoring the bill. “This is to prevent the Nation from getting sued because of alcohol abuse.”