Select Page

Bill seeks to ban alcohol during trips by delegates

Posted by | May 16, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

A bill was dropped (introduced) to amend regulations and standards of conduct for all elected officials by restricting against use of alcohol while on travel.

The legislation (No. 0116-19) is sponsored by Law and Order Committee member Edmund Yazzie.

The bill states that no elected official shall use or be under the influence of alcohol or any controlled substance during the performance of any of his or her duties or while on travel for official business. “Elected officials are abusing alcohol,” said Yazzie. “When we are on travel we are on paid travel, which means we are still on Navajo Nation time. We are still working.”

The bill further states that elected officials are subject to removal and other sanctions for the habitual abuse of drugs or alcohol. Particularly if such abuse impairs or otherwise adversely impacts the performance of official’s duties of office.

“Past incidents that have occurred – and we all know what they are – some have been documented, some are hearsay,” Yazzie said, as to why he is sponsoring the bill. “This is to prevent the Nation from getting sued because of alcohol abuse.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair and Breezy

60.0 F (15.6 C)
Dewpoint: 19.0 F (-7.2 C)
Humidity: 20%
Wind: from the Southwest at 23.0 gusting to 31.1 MPH (20 gusting to 27 KT)
Pressure: 29.88

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Class wants Native American youths to learn rich heritage

Nonprofits using community solar to help veterans, families

2 Oklahoma tribes to build a bison meat processing plant

New Mexico History Museum gets interim director

Catawba Indian Nation revives festival

Arizona tribes seek injunction to halt copper mine project

Funeral service for Navajo Code Talker scheduled in Chinle

House approves bill to aid casino bid by Massachusetts tribe

Tribes seek ban on public hunting of revered grizzly bears

Correction: Death and Disappearance-Congress story

Remains of missing Arizona City woman found on tribal land

Wisconsin Historical Society shares vision for $120M museum

McCullough's new book on pioneers' history draws criticism

White Earth sue drug companies over opioid crisis

US bill calls for DOJ review of Indian Country probes

Jail deaths highlight ongoing rural Alaska safety issues

Oklahoma judge rejects dismissal requests in opioid lawsuit

Maker of OxyContin gets hit with another state lawsuit

Tribes across country push for better internet access

Tennessee attorney general suing opioid maker