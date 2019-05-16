Select Page

Quorum becomes hot topic

Posted by | May 16, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

Special to the Times | Ray Landry
Eugenia Charles-Newton 

Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, chair of the Law and Order Committee, is unhappy that her committee fails to meet quorum and asked for guidance on how to fix the issue.

In statements to the Naabik’iyáti’ Committee, Charles-Newton, who represents Shiprock, got her report on the committee’s agenda last Thursday and said the issue of not meeting quorum is a hindrance that has happened on many occasions. She said she knows other committees are dealing with the same problem.

“I feel like it’s an issue that needs to be addressed right away,” she said. “I’m asking you to help me understand what my responsibility is as Council. Perhaps I’m reading Title 2 differently.” Law and Order is one of five standing committees and, according to Title 2 of the Navajo Nation Code, if a delegate is absent for a certain number of meetings then the delegate’s seat can be considered vacant, said Charles-Newton.

“I’m very direct,” she said. “We are elected officials. We are the voice of our people, we are the voice of our agency and if we can’t meet quorum we lose out on providing the voice of our people.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair and Breezy

60.0 F (15.6 C)
Dewpoint: 19.0 F (-7.2 C)
Humidity: 20%
Wind: from the Southwest at 23.0 gusting to 31.1 MPH (20 gusting to 27 KT)
Pressure: 29.88

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Class wants Native American youths to learn rich heritage

Nonprofits using community solar to help veterans, families

2 Oklahoma tribes to build a bison meat processing plant

New Mexico History Museum gets interim director

Catawba Indian Nation revives festival

Arizona tribes seek injunction to halt copper mine project

Funeral service for Navajo Code Talker scheduled in Chinle

House approves bill to aid casino bid by Massachusetts tribe

Tribes seek ban on public hunting of revered grizzly bears

Correction: Death and Disappearance-Congress story

Remains of missing Arizona City woman found on tribal land

Wisconsin Historical Society shares vision for $120M museum

McCullough's new book on pioneers' history draws criticism

White Earth sue drug companies over opioid crisis

US bill calls for DOJ review of Indian Country probes

Jail deaths highlight ongoing rural Alaska safety issues

Oklahoma judge rejects dismissal requests in opioid lawsuit

Maker of OxyContin gets hit with another state lawsuit

Tribes across country push for better internet access

Tennessee attorney general suing opioid maker