Four tabbed front-runners in primary vote

, August 23, 2018
Multicolored bar chart

Survey Monkey graphic
With 505 responses on Wednesday morning, the Navajo Times’ presidential poll showed Vice President Jonathan Nez with a clear lead.

LOS ANGELES

Navajo voters will be going to the polls on Tuesday to pick two candidates to run in the general election for president.

And trying to come up with the names of the two top contenders this year is about as hard as it was in 1996 when for the first time in 24 years, there was no one named MacDonald or Zah on the ballot.

In talks with tribal officials and some of the candidates, it appears there are four top contenders, any of whom under the right conditions could find themselves on the general election ballot.


Bill Donovan

Bill Donovan has been writing about the Navajo Nation government since 1971 and for the Navajo Times since 1976. He is currently semi-retired and is living in Torrance, California, and continues to report for the Navajo Times.