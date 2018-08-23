Four tabbed front-runners in primary vote

LOS ANGELES

Navajo voters will be going to the polls on Tuesday to pick two candidates to run in the general election for president.

And trying to come up with the names of the two top contenders this year is about as hard as it was in 1996 when for the first time in 24 years, there was no one named MacDonald or Zah on the ballot.

In talks with tribal officials and some of the candidates, it appears there are four top contenders, any of whom under the right conditions could find themselves on the general election ballot.