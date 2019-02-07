Nez in attendance during Trump gaffe

WINDOW ROCK

After President Donald Trump made a gaffe on Thursday morning by saying one of America’s “greatest strides” was the “abolition … of civil rights,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said, “Whether or not he misspoke at the prayer breakfast, we have an obligation as the leaders of the largest American Indian tribe to stand up and protect our civil rights as the first people of this country.”

Trump misspoke at the 67th annual National Prayer Breakfast, held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

More than 3,000 guests from over 130 countries attended the annual gathering.

Nez, who has been in Washington for the past couple of days, said, “… it’s important that we be proactive in protecting our sovereignty which is very much inclusive of our civil rights.”

After the breakfast, Nez toured the U.S Capitol Building and Dome, according to a post on his Facebook page.