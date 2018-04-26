St. Michael looking at next goal on list: state playoffs

FORT DEFIANCE

It’s time to make some noise.

That is what the St. Michael Lady Cardinals are hoping to accomplish on Saturday in the opening round of the Arizona 1A state softball tournament.

“I think we’ve met most of our goals,” St. Michael coach Karen Tom said. “I’m pretty content and satisfied with what the team did this season.”

At the beginning of the season, Tom said her squad set some team goals. They wanted to make a return trip to state and they wanted to dominate their opponents in regional play.

“From the get-go our bar was set pretty high,” she said. “I believe that because we did that it helped us to get through our season.”

Next on their list is the state playoffs.

The Cardinals are hoping to a make some noise. At press time the Arizona Interscholastic Association has yet to unveil the 1A state softball brackets.

“We want to get to second, third round of the tournament,” Tom said. “We played Window Rock and Ganado earlier this year. I think they helped us see what our weaknesses were because they come from bigger programs. That was good practice for us and because of that we have a good chance of advancing into the next round at state.”

On Tuesday, the Cardinals wrapped up the regular season by posting a pair of wins over the Greyhills Lady Knights. The scores were 13-3 and 18-8.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.