Arms tested as Rehoboth, ’Prep split doubleheader

GALLUP

The Rehoboth and Navajo Prep baseball teams had their pitching arms tested last week.

Both squads entered last Saturday’s nondistrict doubleheader having played four earlier games.

Behind the arm of freshman Talen West, the Lynx pieced together an 8-5 win.

In the nightcap, though, Rehoboth (8-3) went through three pitchers as Navajo Prep (8-3) feasted on nine walks to post a 14-1 win.

“It was definitely a grind for our pitchers,” Rehoboth coach Anthony Sanchez said. “As you can see we had to bring in some guys who don’t normally play that position that often so the pitching was a little tough there.”

Nonetheless, the second-year coach was happy that his team went 5-1 during last week’s grueling schedule, as they swept Zuni and Thoreau earlier in the week.

“It was good to finish the week like that,” Sanchez said.

Meanwhile, Navajo Prep went 3-3, splitting with Gallup, Laguna-Acoma and Rehoboth.

“We really had a tough week,” Navajo Prep coach Austin Rockford said. “It’s been a grind, but I tell you what, this team stuck together. They could have fell down and the wheels could have came off but they stayed on. They grinded through it and that’s all I can ask from my kids.”