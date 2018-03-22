KC finds, uses opportunities against Shiprock

March 22, 2018

Special to the Times | Ray Landry
Kirtland Central’s Trystan Aspaas releases a pitch to a Shiprock batter during a game at Kirtland on March 20.

KIRTLAND

At the start of a new season, the Kirtland Central baseball team is searching for opportunities.

The Broncos have had trouble getting their bats going but took advantage of an opportunity against Shiprock to defeat the Chieftains 3-1 in a home game on Tuesday.

Kirtland Central head coach Danny Secrest said the late surge is the story for his team so far this season.

“That’s kind of our deal,” he said. “We keep fighting and get back in just before the district.”

Both teams spent the first inning warming up pitching arms and bats.

At the top of second inning, with two outs on the board, Shiprock’s Caleb Harrison hit a fly ball out to centerfield to bring in Matteau Duncan for the first run of the game.

Kirtland Central attempted a comeback but Shiprock pitcher Dylan Begay kept the Broncos at bay.

Both teams went three up and three down in the third inning, then Kirtland Central started to battle back at the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Shiprock changed pitchers, putting Quaid Shorty on the mound.

Shorty struck out Koby Boyd, allowing Shiprock to keep the 1-0 lead going into the fifth inning.

Secrest said Shiprock put up a strong defense and his team helped them at times.


