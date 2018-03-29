Miyamura Lady Patriots looking for the right mix

RIO RANCHO, N.M.

The biggest thing Santiago Montano was looking for during the Kristin Griego softball tournament was character.

The Miyamura coach said that was one of two things his team lacks as the calendar gets ready to flip to April.

“Once I find that personal character we’re going to be fine,” he said. “I just got to find those young ladies who want to play.”

Montano said his entire roster loves to play softball but he has yet to have someone take over the leadership role. He said that role is integral as his team is struggling to find the chemistry they need to be successful.

“We have to find that chemistry,” he said. “We’re 10 games into the season and it’s my job to help them find it. It’s there but it’s like a puzzle, we just got to put it together.”

Montano said he has senior Alysha Mecale in mind to take over the team.

“She has a good personality,” he said. “I think the other girls will follow her. From there I know the chemistry is going to fall in place.”

With eight returners from last year’s team, Montano said he’s looking at his team to compete for the district title.

“I think we have the players do that,” he said. “It’s going to be tough but that is our goal this year.”

The Miyamura coach said Farmington is the team to beat in the district with Aztec and Gallup not too far behind.

“I’ll tell you what the Farmington coach (Tim Trotter) and Gallup coach (Ray Spencer) are doing a great job,” he said. “I’m excited about the district season. We just got to play every game like it’s our last game.”

With each team playing doubleheaders during league play, Montano said every game is going to count.

“Every win is going to mean something,” he said. “It’s going to be good this year and I have never seen it this wide open. We always had a dominant Aztec team the past few years but every team in our district can win it.”

