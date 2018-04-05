Twins fulfill their promise

, April 5, 2018

Daughters of Gwyn Hobbs-Grant win back-to-back state championships

Twin sisters Kyannah and Kyrrah Grant helped the Choctaw Central High School earn its second consecutive Class 3A state title with an 89-56 win over Independence.

The moment Kyannah and Kyarrah Grant left the Navajo Reservation they wanted to be champions.

The twins were born and raised playing basketball in Ganado, Arizona, but moved to Choctaw, Mississippi, when they were in junior high.

Upon arrival, Kyannah said she and her sister vowed to earn a state title by the time they graduated from high school.

“We decided we’re going to play varsity, we wanted to be starters, we wanted to be the best players on that team when we were in seventh grade,” Kyannah said. “Because my mom played, she was in the Hall of Fame, and I wanted to be that too. I wanted to be just as good as her and maybe even better.”

They are the twin daughters of University of Nevada-Las Vegas Hall of Famer Gwyn Hobbs-Grant and Shaun Grant.

Back-to-back championships

And they stayed true to their promise. The seniors earned not one but two back-to-back state titles for Choctaw Central. Last month they helped defeat Independence, 89-56, for their second Class 3A girls’ state title.

Kyarrah, the younger by two minutes, said she was thrilled to have earned another title with her sister.

“It was awesome,” she said. “It’s really hard to describe. Having someone you been with this whole time, all if your life, literally doing what we both love best and being the best at it, winning and achieve the goal that we always wanted was a state title and we got it two years in a row, it’s amazing.”


