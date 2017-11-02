Note to sports fans

Regular readers of the Navajo Times sports section may notice our coverage is a little thin this week. This is due to the absence of sports editor Quentin Jodie, whose mother, Esther A. Jodie, passed away last Wednesday.

Quentin generally contributes five to eight stories a week and rarely takes a vacation, so his absence leaves a large news hole. We hope readers will bear with us if their favorite team is not in the news this week, and join us in wishing Jodie heartfelt condolences on the passing of his mother, for whom he has been the main caregiver for years as she battled complications of diabetes.





