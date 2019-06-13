‘An amazing feeling’: 3 Diné cowboys win Ariz. state high-school championships

Posted by | Jun 13, 2019 | |

‘An amazing feeling’: 3 Diné cowboys win Ariz. state high-school championships

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Bareback rider Matthew Tuni of Dennehotso, Arizona, hangs on tight as he makes a 72-point ride on Friday during the Arizona High School Rodeo Association state finals in Payson, Arizona. Tuni won the state title with a season total of 172.50 points.

PAYSON, Ariz.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

Robbie Taylor Jr., 15, of Chinle, Arizona makes a 73-point ride during the Arizona High School Rodeo Association state finals on Friday in Payson. Taylor climbed out of a 13-point hole to claim this year’s state title.

Matthew Tuni and Leegene Barlow spent most of the regular season atop the season standings in their respective events in the Arizona High School Rodeo Association.

The two cowboys were a shoe-in to win the bareback and saddle-bronc state titles heading into the last week’s three-day state finals.

With the state titles already under their belt, they didn’t need to make a statement.

They did anyway as Tuni captured the aggregate race in the bareback event by placing first in every round while Barlow rode 2 of 3 saddle-bronc draws to win the average.

The leaderboard in the bull riding, meanwhile, changed hands as Chinle cowboy Robbie Taylor Jr. climbed out of a 13-point hole to secure the state crown.

The three Diné cowboys are first-time state champions and will lead the Arizona contingent at this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo, which is scheduled for July 14 to 20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

“I had a much better season than last year,” said Tuni. “I’ve improved a lot and all the workouts I’ve been doing is paying off.”

At the state finals, Tuni recorded better scores after each passing day. He finished with a 71-point ride in the first round and he followed that up with a 72-point score the next round. He improved his previous mark with a 76-point effort in last Saturday’s short round for an aggregate of 219 points.

“My horses felt good,” Tuni said, while admitting that he wasn’t sure if he would get the thumbs up for riding his second draw.

“I think I got lucky because I felt like I got bucked off right at the whistle,” the Dennehotso, Arizona, cowboy said.

Last season, Tuni finished third overall in the year-end standings but this past rodeo season he won 11 of the 17 rodeos to win the title outright. As a result, he earned seven buckles as opposed to none last season.

The recent Monument Valley graduate finished the season standings with 172.50 points, which was 66 points better than reserve champion JC Mortensen.

“I’m just riding better,” said Tuni, who earned a partial scholarship to the New Mexico State University rodeo team next fall.

The same could be said of Barlow who finished the year-end with 110.50 points.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” the recent Rock Point graduate said of his state crown. “I’ve been trying to win this for the past four years and I finally did it my senior year. That’s a huge accomplishment.”

A 73-point score in the second round proved to be beneficial for Taylor as he surpassed two other cowboys in his state title in the bull riding.

 

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

Saddle bronc rider Leegene Barlow makes a 69-point ride on Friday in Payson, Arizona during the Arizona High School Rodeo Association state finals. Barlow captured the state title with accumulating 110.50 points in the year-end standings.

“It feels good because I get to go to nationals,” Taylor said.

Even though he trailed in the year-end race before the state finals due to being injured, Taylor said he knew he had a chance at winning the state crown.

“I’m not surprised at all,” he said.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

63.0 F (17.2 C)
Dewpoint: 28.9 F (-1.7 C)
Humidity: 28%
Wind: East at 3.5 MPH (3 KT)
Pressure: 30.14

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Oklahoma base set for migrant site was WWII internment camp

Trail between Little Rock, Hot Springs proposed for 2022

FBI: Remains found on Spirit Lake Reservation identified

Man killed, another injured in Glacier park rollover crash

Arizona Snowbowl outlines plans for expanding services

Yakima County coroner releases name of 5th shooting victim

Man arrested in Albuquerque killing of Native American woman

Montana's Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meets

Man sentenced for driving drunk, killing 2 Warm Springs men

$1.6B pipeline proposed to move North Dakota crude oil

Records: 2 men took child hostage after reservation killings

1

Delegation seeks settlement of Dakota Access protest costs

Oglala, Cheyenne River tribes to operate most of hospital

Wyoming judge pleads not guilty to federal drug charges

2 charged in connection with 5 deaths on Yakama reservation

After all who were there are gone, what happens to history?

All 4 suspects arrested in 5 killings near White Swan

5 reported dead after shootings on Yakama Reservation

Trade posts in Four Corners fight to stay open amid changes