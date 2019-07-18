Back to the drawing board: Tohatchi barrel racer fine-tunes routine to score win

Posted by | Jul 18, 2019 | |

Back to the drawing board: Tohatchi barrel racer fine-tunes routine to score win

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Kassidy Dennison ropes her calf on Saturday at the NNRA’s Peshlakai Don’t Drink and Drive Rodeo. Dennison won the women’s all-around title thanks to a first-place run in the barrel racing event.

PINE HILL, N.M.

After a one-day stint at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, Kassidy Dennison felt the need to go back to the drawing board.

The Tohatchi, New Mexico cowgirl competed at the iconic rodeo last Friday and after not having the best of runs with her new horse Candy, she wanted to use last Saturday’s NNRA’s Peshlakai Angels Don’t Drink and Drive Rodeo as a way to fine-tune their routine.

“My run in Cheyenne wasn’t the best,” she said. “I kind of missed my first barrel so my goal was to get a great first barrel.”

On Saturday, they nailed it as they beat out a tough field with a winning time of 17.948 seconds with Indian Wells, Arizona cowgirl Alexandra Begay trailing a close second with a 17.959 run.

Evidently, her first-place run in the barrels gave Dennison the edge in the women’s all-around race despite being assessed a 10-second penalty in the breakaway event.

“I thought I saw the start that I needed but breakaway roping has been a struggle for me,” she said. “I don’t what’s going on. It’s been one of those deals to where you don’t have luck on your side.”

As the all-around winner, Dennison collected $1,000 from the Peshlakai family, the sponsor of Saturday’s rodeo.

Her older sister, Devyn, was the breakaway winner as she turned in a 3.38 run in Saturday afternoon’s performance.

“Absolutely not,” Devyn said when asked if she thought her run would hold up as she set the pace as the third roper out. “With this setup I’m surprised that a 3.3 won it. The cattle were real slow so you had to really score good.

“My thought process was to make sure that my calf left,” she added. “I just wanted to make sure that my first swing was down. That is basically what I think about every time I go out and rope.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

66.0 F (18.9 C)
Dewpoint: 37.9 F (3.3 C)
Humidity: 36%
Wind: Southwest at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.20

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Idaho high school to change Redskins mascot after 90 years

Hawaii protesters press on to stop telescope, face arrest

Ex-CIA operative Plame's House bid gets many small donors

Native artist creates Nebraska's First People license plates

Chaco legislation clears US House committee

Michigan tribe gets $2M grant for manufacturing center

NC firm fires worker over invoice for 'poka honas'

Ex-Navajo president's daughter pleads guilty in DUI case

Oglala Sioux Tribe legalizes same-sex marriage

Court upholds new districts in Navajo voting-rights case

FBI: Body found in trunk of burning car

Lawmaker: Expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing

Feds missed 2nd deadline for Congress' tribal safety bills

Lawmaker: Expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing

Hawaii protesters vow 'prolonged struggle' against telescope

Lawsuit challenges oil, gas lease sales in eastern Arizona

Federal agencies missed 2nd deadline for tribal safety bills

Sports, horse betting bill for Cherokee gets final approval

Longtime Navajo Nation lawmaker resigns, citing health

North Dakota native awarded for efforts to end hunger