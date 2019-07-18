Rez Night Live: Comedy troupe lightens up the 4th with homespun humor

WINDOW ROCK

The house lights were lowered and the curtains opened as the “Applause” sign lit up for the opening of the first ever Rez Night Live on July 5, an evening of comedy skits, a weekend news update and musical guest.

This format might sound eerily similar to another popular TV show, Saturday Night Live, and it is.

Navajo comedian Chizz Bah took the stage with ease for the second skit of the night. She had written her skit for Rez Night Live about a Navajo woman who works at the fictional Roundabout Chapter House as a receptionist.

Chizz Bah, in her real life, has worked an office job many a time. So, she drew inspiration from the different places she has worked to create her character “Chizzielena.”

Rez Night Live featured six skits from Ernest Tsosie III, James Junes, Chizz Bah, Isiah Yazzie, Shandiin Yazzie, Cody Artis, Geri Camarillo, Mateo Shenale and Pedro Nez. It was also a bilingual production and entirely produced by Navajo or Indigenous folks.

The unique part of Chizz Bah’s skit was that it was all in Navajo and she did it with purpose.