Despite injury, Jesus makes ride at Ty Murray Invite

Posted by | May 23, 2019 | |

Despite injury, Jesus makes ride at Ty Murray Invite

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Cody Jesus attempts to make an 8-second ride at the Ty Murray Invitational on Friday night at the Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Jesus rode 1-of-4 bulls during the three-day event.

ALBUQUERQUE

A nagging groin injury may have sidelined Cody Jesus but that didn’t stop him from reentering the PBR’s Unleash the Beast tour last weekend at the Ty Murray Invitational.

The Diné bull rider suspended his vocation for six weeks after straining his left groin during the Tacoma Invitational in late March. Jesus did everything and anything to get back on the tour as he covered 1-of-4 bulls during the three-day event held at the famed Pit.

“I started going to a physical therapist in Gallup and I started acupuncture,” the PBR’s No. 11 ranked bull rider said. “I did that so that I could be ready for the Ty Murray Invitational.”

It was at this event that Jesus got his start two years ago in the PBR ranks. He remembered fondly how things didn’t quite work out in his first try.

“It was pretty much a blur for me,” the Sawmill, Arizona, bull rider said. “I was overwhelmed and I couldn’t think straight, couldn’t focus and everything just got to my head.”

Of the three bulls he attempted, Jesus said all those rides didn’t combine for eight seconds, which he describes as a humbling experience.

“After it was done I was, like, ‘Do I have the talent to be here to get on these ranked bulls?’” Jesus said. “I thought to myself that God had a plan for me and at that time I wasn’t mature enough to be at this level.”

Interestingly enough, Jesus said he caught a glimpse of himself with 2018 Indian National Finals Rodeo world bull-riding champion Latrell Long, who earned an invitation to this year’s Ty Murray event.

“When I saw Latrell come in with his gear bag, that was exactly me two years ago,” Jesus said with a hint of a snicker. “He’s quiet and he didn’t know where to set up and he didn’t know what to do.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Mostly Cloudy

44.0 F (6.7 C)
Dewpoint: 36.0 F (2.2 C)
Humidity: 73%
Wind: from the Southwest at 19.6 gusting to 29.9 MPH (17 gusting to 26 KT)
Pressure: 29.94

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Today in Arizona History

Disaster declaration to free up funds for Navajo Nation

Harris' bill seeks to address racial bias in maternal care

BLM seeks vandals who defaced famous archaeological site

Montana filling gaps in missing persons programs, services

Crews contain gas leak near University of North Dakota

2 Rocky Boy police officers suspended after assault charges

Crow Tribe lifts 'boil order' for Pryor water system

Oregon joins effort to solve crimes against Native women

High court sides with Crow tribe member in hunting dispute

Rapid City mall welcomes new tenants after recent departures

Correction: Navajo Nation-Electricity story

Rapid City mall welcomes new tenants after recent departures

2 arrested for reservation stabbing in Shawano County

Tribes, environmentalists battle copper mine in Arizona

South Dakota VA hospitals banning tobacco use

Lake Okeechobee's lower level debated among stakeholders

Warren building unlikely connection with black female voters

Police: 1 killed in shooting; officer not injured

No longer in the dark: Navajo Nation homes get electricity