KC’s Harrison runs to back-to-back state titles

ALBUQUERQUE

Kirtland Central Bronco Kashon Harrison catches his breath after finishing the 3200-meter race in first-place with a time of 9:26.42 on Saturday during the New Mexico Class 4A state track meet in Albuquerque.

Some run for better times, others run for medals, but in his final laps around University Stadium, Kashon Harrison ran for himself.

The Kirtland Central senior won the Class 4A 1,600-meter run and the 3,200, earning two gold medals to cap off his high school runner career.

Harrison said throughout his years competing at the state track and field championships, he’s learned a valuable lesson and saw it unfold on his final lap.

“Over the years of racing here, and against the people, I started to know and realize that I’m racing for myself,” he said. “And I keep improving more.”

Harrison finished the 1,600 in a time of 4:31.32, earning his second straight title in the race. He finished the 3,200 in 9:26.42, also earning back-to-back titles in the race.

Harrison finished about seven seconds from breaking the state record in the 3,200, which was 9:19.63, set in 2010 by Los Alamos’ Kyle Pittman.

Headed next for the University of Colorado-Boulder, he said he was aiming to break the record but gusty winds didn’t make it easy. So he focused on his overall goal.

“I had my own goals too,” he said. “I was just trying to run my best for state. The wind played a factor, the heat, and your body, too.”

In the 1,600, Harrison used his style of bulldozing to the front of the pack and secured his spot in front after the first lap.

As he ran the final three laps, Harrison increased his lead.

He said it took a lot of work over the season to get to where he could defend his title with confidence.

“It’s a lot of mileage you got to put in, especially speed work,” he said. “You have to take a lot of sacrifices to get the training to where you’re, where I’m at right now, in order to be the best and the top in the state.”