KC’s Harrison runs to back-to-back state titles

Posted by | May 23, 2019 | |

ALBUQUERQUE

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

Kirtland Central Bronco Kashon Harrison catches his breath after finishing the 3200-meter race in first-place with a time of 9:26.42 on Saturday during the New Mexico Class 4A state track meet in Albuquerque.

Some run for better times, others run for medals, but in his final laps around University Stadium, Kashon Harrison ran for himself.

The Kirtland Central senior won the Class 4A 1,600-meter run and the 3,200, earning two gold medals to cap off his high school runner career.

Harrison said throughout his years competing at the state track and field championships, he’s learned a valuable lesson and saw it unfold on his final lap.

“Over the years of racing here, and against the people, I started to know and realize that I’m racing for myself,” he said. “And I keep improving more.”

Harrison finished the 1,600 in a time of 4:31.32, earning his second straight title in the race. He finished the 3,200 in 9:26.42, also earning back-to-back titles in the race.

Harrison finished about seven seconds from breaking the state record in the 3,200, which was 9:19.63, set in 2010 by Los Alamos’ Kyle Pittman.

Headed next for the University of Colorado-Boulder, he said he was aiming to break the record but gusty winds didn’t make it easy. So he focused on his overall goal.

“I had my own goals too,” he said. “I was just trying to run my best for state. The wind played a factor, the heat, and your body, too.”

In the 1,600, Harrison used his style of bulldozing to the front of the pack and secured his spot in front after the first lap.

As he ran the final three laps, Harrison increased his lead.

He said it took a lot of work over the season to get to where he could defend his title with confidence.

“It’s a lot of mileage you got to put in, especially speed work,” he said. “You have to take a lot of sacrifices to get the training to where you’re, where I’m at right now, in order to be the best and the top in the state.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi

Sunnie Clahchischiligi has been the sports writer for the Navajo Times since 2008. She has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from the University of New Mexico. Before joining the Times, she worked at the St. Cloud Times (Minn.), the Albuquerque Journal, the Santa Fe New Mexican, Sports Illustrated Magazine in New York City and the Salt Lake Tribune. She can be reached at sunnie@navajotimes.com or via cell at (505) 686-0769.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Mostly Cloudy

44.0 F (6.7 C)
Dewpoint: 36.0 F (2.2 C)
Humidity: 73%
Wind: from the Southwest at 19.6 gusting to 29.9 MPH (17 gusting to 26 KT)
Pressure: 29.94

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Today in Arizona History

Disaster declaration to free up funds for Navajo Nation

Harris' bill seeks to address racial bias in maternal care

BLM seeks vandals who defaced famous archaeological site

Montana filling gaps in missing persons programs, services

Crews contain gas leak near University of North Dakota

2 Rocky Boy police officers suspended after assault charges

Crow Tribe lifts 'boil order' for Pryor water system

Oregon joins effort to solve crimes against Native women

High court sides with Crow tribe member in hunting dispute

Rapid City mall welcomes new tenants after recent departures

Correction: Navajo Nation-Electricity story

Rapid City mall welcomes new tenants after recent departures

2 arrested for reservation stabbing in Shawano County

Tribes, environmentalists battle copper mine in Arizona

South Dakota VA hospitals banning tobacco use

Lake Okeechobee's lower level debated among stakeholders

Warren building unlikely connection with black female voters

Police: 1 killed in shooting; officer not injured

No longer in the dark: Navajo Nation homes get electricity