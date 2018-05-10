Page junior frequents the podium at state

MESA, Ariz.

Page junior Bowen Martin made three podium appearances at the last weekend’s Arizona Division III state track meet.

The Page phenom qualified for state in four events and reached perfection in three disciplines as he won gold in the 3200- and 1600-meter run. He also anchored the Sand Devils’ 4×800 relay team to first place as Page edged Peoria in a close finish.

“I really wanted to win,” Martin said of his exploits.

Going into the state meet, Martin was the favorite to win the 3200s and he won that race with relative ease by crossing the finish line in 9 minutes, 25.02 seconds late Friday night. Phoenix Shadow Mountain’s Robby Foster came in a distant second with a time of 9:44.54 as he edged Ganado’s Jalen Chee, who turned in a time of 9:45.79.

“I just ran that race relaxed and smooth,” Martin said. “I think that race was a warm-up to my races (on Saturday).”

Of the two individual races, Martin said the 1600 was the race he was most worried about since he hadn’t run a good mile all season long.

In this race, Martin faced a stiffer challenge from Foster as he won the race by almost four seconds. Martin was timed in at 4:20.42, while the Shadow Mountain senior clocked in at 4:24.16.

“I knew the 1600 was going to be a little harder, so to win it I knew I had to lead the race,” he said. “Halfway through the race I ran a 2:09 so on that third lap I pushed it hard so that I could gap him (Foster).”

Martin earned his first medal with his 4×800 relay team as they set a new school record of 8:04.40 with teammates Dorian Daw, Cullen Nockideneh and Trent Holiday. The previous school record was 8:04.76, according to assistant coach MacArthur Lane.

With a slight lead over Peoria, Martin held off Lahad Adiem at the finish line. Peoria came in five-tenths of a second behind Page.

“We had a lead going into the last leg so my job was just to keep the lead,” Martin said. “I felt like I ran a good leg at 1:59 but I was running scared because I could hear his feet slapping the track. When I crossed the finish line I could see his shadow right behind me.”

Lane said this was the first time in history that a Page relay team has won the 4×800 and they had to do it in record-breaking time.

“We’ve come really close in recent years,” he said. “Last year we missed the podium and we got fifth so our two seniors – Dorian and Cullen – wanted it real bad.”

