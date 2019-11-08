Mitchell named 58th Miss Indian Arizona

PARKER, Ariz.

Audriana Mitchell, representing the Colorado River Indian Tribes, was crowned Miss Indian Arizona, 2019-20 on Oct. 12 at the Chandler Center for the Arts.

She is a Navajo member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes and the 21-year-old daughter of Harlietta Mitchell.

Audriana is attending Mesa Community College pursuing her major in communications and is president of the Inter-Tribal Student Organization.

Last year she put her love of music and her culture together and started learning to sing songs in Navajo.

Audriana also won the best evening wear award and a $5,000 scholarship.

She is the 12th member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes to hold the title of Miss Indian Arizona.

One of her passions is working with Native youth and showing them there are many ways in which they can help their communities. During her reign she will get the opportunity to fulfill this passion.

In addition to her schedule she plans to maintain her college course load, which will be challenging. The Miss Indian Arizona Association’s philosophy is that education is a high priority.

Amy Spotted Wolf, 22, was selected first attendant. She is the daughter of Michael and Marilyn Spotted Wolf and is an enrolled member of the Tohono O’Odham Nation.

Amy attends the University of Arizona and is studying for a bachelor’s in elementary education.

She also won the essay award, best oral presentation and a $2,500 scholarship.

Second attendant is Autumn Cooper, 22, a member of the Gila River Indian Community. She is the daughter of Joseph Cooper Jr. and Janice Antone.

She is a 2016 graduate of Basha High School and is currently employed by the Gila River Indian Community in the Employment and Training Department.

Autumn received the community service award and a $2,000 scholarship.

Other awards included Teya Johnson-Tiger, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Miss Congeniality; Ki-Ana Reina, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, talent award; and Kiara Goseyun, San Carlos Apache, People’s Choice award.