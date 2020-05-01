Coronavirus cases top 2,000 with 71 deaths

WINDOW ROCK

There are now a total of 2,141 cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation and 71 deaths due to the virus as of Thursday.

These include 1,004 males and 1,137 females with an average age of 46.

The deaths include 44 males and 27 females with an average age of 65.

A total of 12,023 tests have been administered with 8,639 negative results.

As the Naabikiytai Committee was about to adjourn on Thursday, Speaker Seth Damon asked delegates who were on the teleconference to call another number to discuss information he had received.

Shortly after the meeting was over a press release was sent out stating today’s special council session was cancelled due to a legislative branch staffer who showed coronavirus symptoms.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I am recommending all legislative branch staff and Navajo Nation Council delegates to undergo COVID-19 testing if they are presenting coronavirus symptoms and to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” Damon said.

Damon said he is closing legislative branch buildings to be cleaned and sanitized and is in contact with the Navajo Area Indian Health Service to bolster monitoring.

Roselyn Tso, director of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, advised the speaker’s office late Thursday that all employees should self-monitor for symptoms, which include shortness of breath, coughing, and chills or fever.

Naabikiyati approved three override bills which will be sent to the Navajo Nation Council.

The first override would authorize Navajo Nation boards and commissions to conduct meetings through telecommunication methods.

The second override would allow chapters to address emergency matters in compliance with guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The third would establish penalties for businesses on the Nation that engage in excessive pricing, or “price gouging.” The legislation will add protections for consumers throughout the remainder of the Navajo Nation state of emergency.

It’s been a bumpy relationship between the Navajo Nation Council and President Jonathan Nez. The pandemic hasn’t made it any more cohesive. Overrides on vetoes are becoming more frequent.

On April 27 Nez started a public comment period for the council resolutions, explaining that many were passed by Council without debate and without public comment.

Bills at the committee level are supposed to have a five-day public comment period.

“We’re stepping up to provide an opportunity for the Navajo people to submit written comments to express their support, disapproval, or other concerns before we make a decision on the resolutions that were rushed through the legislative process, without affording any public input, and approved without debate,” stated Nez.