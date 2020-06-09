Nation sees 6,110 cases, 277 deaths from COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation has 6,110 COVID-19 cases, with 2,814 who have recovered, and 277 deaths as of Monday night.

Cases by the Indian Health Service’s service units are: Chinle, 1,594; Gallup, 1,036; Shiprock, 1,021; Kayenta, 909; Crownpoint, 576; Tuba City, 492; Fort Defiance, 347; and Winslow, 127.

There’s been 39,875 tested administered as of June 7 and of those 31,097 have been negative.

On Monday coronavirus infections were on the rise in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 1,438 additional cases and two more known deaths. That increases the statewide death toll to 1,044 and the case total to 26,889 as of June 7.

This uptake caused the state health director to send a letter to hospitals telling them “fully activate” emergency plans. Hospitals are also being told to prepare for crisis care and to suspend elective surgeries if they have a shortage of staff or bed capacity.

“Here on the Navajo Nation, we are maintaining a steady flattening of the curve in terms of new cases,” said President Jonathan Nez. “We are beating the projections and we have to stay the course if we want to avoid a second wave of the virus and keep bringing our numbers down.”

This weekend was the first the Navajo Nation did not have a lockdown, but an extension of the closure of Navajo government office will continue until July 5.

Although the Kayenta and Window Rock 4th of July events were canceled, the Resource and Development Committee passed a bill Monday to cancel all Navajo fairs and rodeos for 2020.