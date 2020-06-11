Obituaries for June 11, 2020

Diane Gambler King Reinbolt

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Diane Gambler King Reinbolt, 63, passed away June 7, 2020, at the Banner Thunderbird Memorial Hospital.

Diane was born June 26, 1956, in Winslow, Arizona, into the Tsé deeshgizhnii (Rock Gap Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan).

Diane was employed at the Flagstaff Guidance Center for 15 years in different capacities. She always expressed her happiness with her place of employment and felt blessed to work with the people there, and the clients she interacted with.

Diane is survived by her children, Uriah Reinbolt and Ora Reinbolt of Ohio; brothers, Homer of Phoenix, and Stacey of Leupp, Arizona; sisters, Mary, Lolita, Vida, and Jennie of Leupp and Colorado; and six grandchildren, one great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Little Gambler and Ora Kelly Gambler Jensen; sons, Jason D. King and Isaac K. King; sisters, Joan Little Barton and Nina Gambler; and brother, Elmer Gambler.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held today, June 11, at the Desert View Cemetery in Winslow. Masks are required.

Geraldine L. Hadley

DALTON, Ga. — Geraldine L. Hadley, 55, was called to Heaven on June 3, 2020. She was born May 17, 1965, in Tuba City, into the Naasht’ézhí dine’é Tábaahá (Zuni/Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather’s clan is Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle) and her paternal grandfather’s clan is Hashk’aa hadzohí (Yucca Fruit-Strung-Out-In-A-Line).

Geraldine was a dedicated associate of Wal-Mart for a total of 31 years. She lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Dalton, Georgia, for the past 24 years. Geraldine was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Geraldine is survived by her mother, Marilou Kaya Benally; brother, Nathaniel Kaya; sisters, Gloria M. Hadley and Melissa R. Benally; nieces, Ashley R. Kinlicheenie, Amber M. Fisher and Filyssa D. Nez; and nephew, Drayceson D.L. Nez.

Wilmer C. Curley

GALLUP — Graveside service for Wilmer C. Curley, 71, of Pinedale, New Mexico, were held June 10 at the Gallup City Cemetery. Wilmer was born May 5, 1949, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan).

He passed away June 1, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Wilmer was employed with Dallago Corporation and Navajo Housing Authority. He also worked as a preschool bus driver, heavy equipment operator and mechanic.

Wilmer is survived by his wife, Linda Curley; sons, Virgil Curley and Eugene Curley; daughters, Victoria Curley, Elvera Curley, Elvena Curley, and Sylvia Yazzie; brothers, John Curley Jr., Johnnie Curley and Samuel Curley; sisters, Christine Woodman, Isabelle Curley and Rosabelle Curley; and 28 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Wilmer is preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Owens; father, John C. Curley Sr.; daughter, Corinna Curley; and sister, Darlene Curley. Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Johnson

GALLUP — Funeral services for Marilyn Johnson, 55, of Crownpoint, were held June 9 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Neil Forestor officiating. Interment followed in Crownpoint.

Marilyn was born March 14, 1965, in Crownpoint, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tl’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan). She passed away June 4, 2020, in Crownpoint. Marilyn graduated from Wingate High School in 1984 and from the culinary arts program at Navajo Technical University in 2001.

She worked as a homecare provider and cook aid at Navajo Technical University. She enjoyed coloring, crocheting and word puzzles. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Augustine Miller, Darrell Miller and Kaden Johnson; daughters, JoVonna Miller and Suzanne Miller; father, John Johnson; brothers, Joe Johnson, Eddison Johnson and Elmer Johnson; sisters, Mary Rose Miller, Jeannie Johnson, Ella Smith, and Lilly Yazzie; grandparents, Lilly and Billy James; and two grandchildren.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother, Mary James Johnson; brothers, Harry Johnson and David D. Johnson; niece, Janis Tom; and granddaughter, Hailey Rae Miller. Honorary pallbearers were Darrell Miller, Eddison Johnson and Elmer Johnson. Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Hazel D. Murphy

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Graveside service for Hazel D. Murphy, 76, of Wide Ruins, Arizona, was held June 10 at St. Anne’s Mission Church in Klagetoh, Arizona, with Brother Charles officiating. Hazel was born April 11, 1944, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Sweet Water Clan. She passed away May 29, 2020, in Gallup.

Hazel is survived by her son, Dewayne Murphy of Layton, Utah; daughter, Virgie Murphy of Sanders, Arizona; sisters, Evelyn Nelson of Farmington, and Frieda Lee of Wide Ruins, Arizona; and six grandchildren. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Murphy; parents, Patsy Thompson Martin and Joe Martin; and sister, Rosie Anne Lynch. Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Elaine Mary Sam

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Graveside service for Elaine Mary Sam, 56, of Church Rock, New Mexico, were held June 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Ryan Harrison officiating. Elaine was born Jan. 17, 1955, in Gallup, into the Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away June 5, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Elaine attended Church Rock Elementary School and John F. Kennedy School. She was self-employed making Navajo jewelry. She enjoyed traveling, making jewelry and going to the casino.

Elaine is survived by her companion, Emery L. Yazzie; son, Emerson Sam; daughters, Mildred Keyanna, Patricia Becenti and Cynthia Harrison; sisters, Dolly Pine, Marie Brown and Angeline Touchine; and 12 grandchildren.

Elaine is preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, James Sam; parents, Katherine A. Miller and Tom James; brother, Edison Miller Sr.; and sister, Edith Livingston. Pallbearers were Emerson Sam, Keevin Keyanna, James Elvis Keyanna, Ryan Harrison, and Edward Becenti Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Marlene Harrison, Kathy Touchine and Melanie Wesley-Begay. Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Wauneka

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Daniel Wauneka, 65, of Window Rock, will be held today, June 11, at 10 a.m. at the St. Michaels community cemetery in St. Michaels, Arizona, with Ramson Taylor officiating. Daniel was born Aug. 17, 1954, in Window Rock, into the Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan), born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan).

He passed away June 3, 2020, in Gallup.

Daniel completed the 6th grade in Teton, Idaho, and was employed as a rancher for 30-plus years. Daniel is survived by his brothers, Paul Wauneka, Jerry Wauneka and George Wauneka; and sisters, Mary Jane Nez, Ellamae Thompson, Marilyn Murphy, and Louise Murphy.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Charley Wauneka; and siblings, Alice Chee, Billy Wauneka, Harry Wauneka, Kenneth Wauneka, and Benard Wauneka. Pallbearers will be George Wauneka, Jerry Wauneka, Carston Nez Jr., Julius T. Murphy Sr., Robert Murphy Jr., and Robert Murphy III. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wauneka family and Murphy family. Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.