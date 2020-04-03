Total coronavirus cases now 241

WINDOW ROCK

The number of confirmed positives tests on the Navajo Nation for COVID-19 has climbed to 241, as of Thursday night, according to a news release from the president’s office.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, also reported eight confirmed deaths.

An overall total of 1,796 individuals have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Totals for counties include, in Arizona, Navajo County, 104; Apache, 22; and Coconino, 63.

In New Mexico, McKinley County, 16; San Juan, 25; and Cibola, 4.

And in Utah, San Juan County, 7.

Navajo Nation officials continue to push for test kits and for on-site laboratory tests on the Navajo Nation.

Emergency orders to stay-at-home and imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew across the Navajo Nation remain in effect.

“The Navajo Police will start issuing citations soon for individuals who violate the curfew that’s in place,” said President Jonathan Nez. “We’re seeing higher number each day because people continue to go out into public. The only way we’re going to beat the virus is to stay home as much as possible.

Information: Navajo Nation Department of Health’s COVID-19 website, http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19; or Navajo Health Command Operations Center, 928-871-7014.