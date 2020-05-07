Thursday, May 7, 2020
VIDEO: Spreading coronavirus aid

Donovan Quintero

SAWMILL, Ariz.

On Tuesday Navajo Nation staff and chapter members helped distribute food, water and other supplies to more than 200 families here and in Crystal, N.M.

They were helped by President Jonathan Nez.

The president’s office reports that as of Tuesday, the Nation has received $2.1 million so far though its official website (www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19).

 


"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

