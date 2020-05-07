VIDEO: Spreading coronavirus aid
SAWMILL, Ariz.
On Tuesday Navajo Nation staff and chapter members helped distribute food, water and other supplies to more than 200 families here and in Crystal, N.M.
They were helped by President Jonathan Nez.
The president’s office reports that as of Tuesday, the Nation has received $2.1 million so far though its official website (www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19).
As a public service, the Navajo Times is making all coverage of the coronavirus pandemic fully available on its website. Please support the Times by subscribing.
See where the virus is on the Navajo Nation now.
How to protect yourself and others.
U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make your own facemask in under 2 minutes. (Video)