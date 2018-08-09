Shortey named first Diné principal of St. Michael school

St. MICHAELS, Ariz.

St. Michael Indian School announced July 30 Tazbah Shortey was appointed as principal of St. Michael Indian School — the first Navajo Catholic to hold the position in the school’s history, according to a news release from the school.

Shortey has served at the since 2010, first as a teacher and then as vice principal from 2014 to 2018.

She replaces Tom Sori, the school’s former principal, who recently moved to Syracuse, New York, to be near family.