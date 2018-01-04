Letters: Quit bickering over veterans’ bill

This year’s rerun of witty J. Ahasteen’s neatly expressive cartoons in the Dec. 28 issue of the Navajo Times was so hilariously entertaining as well as forceful reminders of reality.

And equally noteworthy also as a down-to-earth reminder is the letter titled, “We need water, not ranch with bison” by Will Clement of Lukachukai, Arizona.

Mr. Clement has spoken well in drawing attention to our Navajo peoples’ basic needs. The likes of his urging is what is needed as far as funds for veterans are concerned.

I obtained a copy of the act that overrode President Begaye’s veto and am trying to decipher what all the bickering over percentages is, and agree that the English is unclear in the override act.

However, I would think that bickering over percentages while omitting benefits is not only counterproductive, it also delays needed benefits for veterans.

We have lawyers and Ph.D.’s galore, but it seems like we need professional planners to help develop and help implement strategies to get away from costly override games.

We are aware that overrides mean more change jingling in the pockets of elected officials, but there are less adversarial alternatives such as jointly planned and sponsored impact studies by specialists and professionals already employed by the nation, open negotiation prior to legislations, etc.

All of the professionals and some of the specialists are already under employment of the Nation.

Dan Vicenti

Crownpoint, N.M.

Leaders lack vision to tackle poverty

It should be known, many of our Diné didn’t have a Merry Christmas. It’s impossible to have a Merry Christmas when you live in a generational society of poverty.

The evils of poverty are still the No. 1 problem among Diné. Poverty has created jails, courts and all the social programs in the name of law and order. Poverty is a business that keeps many employed.

Our Diné are poor because our leaders lack vision. Their concerns are getting funding from available sources, sacrificing our resources and perpetuating our Diné poverty. After they get money they tell us what wonders they’ve accomplished and hand out sacks of candy and peanuts at Christmas time.

Is it their intention to keep our Diné poor? If that’s their intent, they have done an excellent job. Our Diné live in a society where most of them live below poverty level. It has gotten to the stage where many Diné don’t know they are living in poverty.

Our politicians’ response to the poverty of our Diné is outright embarrassing. When they’ve failed, they give us their dog and pony show, and our Diné end up in greater poverty.

If there is any wisdom among our leadership, they should realize they have accomplished little concerning poverty issues of our Diné. Do any of them understand love, mercy, charity or Ke’?

There are ways to get our Diné out of poverty and those methods work. But as in all efforts for success, none of our leaders are willing to make the required personal sacrifice or offer up bold leadership.

Several months ago, we suggested a most compelling reason or means to saving the Diné language. That suggestion was to give the $410 million settlement monies to the registered Diné voter, or those willing to pledge their involvement in the preservation of the Diné language. Nothing happened. So, by 2035 our Diné language will be extinct. But, no matter what happens, our Diné need their monies.

Justice, humanity and Elouise Cobell, from her grave, demand it if our Diné are to indulge their poverty. The original class action lawsuit for the mismanaged monies was filed on behalf of the Native American people. It was called “Individual Indian Monies” or “the Peoples’ Money.” It was not called tribal government monies.

Other tribes have already disbursed their share of the settlement monies to qualified individuals or enrolled tribal members. Our Diné has a tribal government who made a law out of thin air which allows them to claim any money awarded our Diné.

When the tribal government took control of the settlement money they held hearings on what to do with the money on weekdays when most of us could not attend. Next thing we know, the tribal government had earmarked how they were going to spend the millions.

If there were questions it should have been resolved by referendum voting. That would have been the right thing to do.

The right thing to do now is to give our Diné their settlement monies, no more horsing around. It is only right, if they are to ever enjoy a single Merry Christmas in their lifetime.

Wally Brown

Page, Ariz.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.