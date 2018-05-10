Man dies in fall from Horseshoe Bend

PAGE, Ariz.

A Phoenix man died Sunday after falling about 800 feet from the rim of Horseshoe Bend into Glen Canyon, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies at the Page Substation said they were notified of the accident by the National Park Service at about 3:30 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as Zachary Wallace, 33.

The subject’s brother reportedly witnessed the incident. Foul play is not suspected.

Deputies and NPS Rangers confirmed the report.

