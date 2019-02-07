Police Blotter: Farmington police warn about credit card skimmers

FARMINGTON

Detectives with the Farmington Police Department are investigating a case of credit card skimming and have tips to help citizens avoid falling victim to this scam.

On Jan. 26, officers responded to a local gas station after numerous gas pumps were found with damage. The pumps were inspected, which led to the discovery of two credit card skimmers that had been placed on the pump’s computer.

These skimmers are internal and transmit using Bluetooth technology. The devices cannot be seen from the outside of the pump but can be detected using a smartphone.

To help reduce chances of falling victim to this crime, police are advising citizens to stand next to the pump and search for Bluetooth signals on their smartphone before inserting their debit/credit card.

If new signals are received containing random, unreadable or unrecognizable letters or numbers, don’t use the pump. Notify the store attendant and call police.

Anyone who believes they’ve been the victim of a card skimmer should notify their financial institution and call police.

If you have any information that could assist in identifying the person or persons responsible for this scam, please contact the Farmington Police Department Detective Tip Hotline at 505-599-1068 or call non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622.

NM State Police sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols

SANTA FE – New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance and driver’s license checks in all New Mexico counties during the month of February, according to a State Police news release.

“We are bringing awareness to these events in an effort to reduce alcohol-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising,” the release states. “These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving.

“Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drink and drive,” the release states.