Gallup sees protest over murder of George Floyd

GALLUP

The high desert sun was scorching but that didn’t stop some 150 protesters from Gallup and surrounding areas from coming together on Wednesday to chant “Black lives matter!”

Those words have been heard around the world, and now in Gallup, New Mexico, since the murder of George Floyd on May 25 by four Minneapolis police officers who have all been charged and detained.

This was Jordan Ortega’s first time attending a protest.

“Since this whole incident with George Floyd happened, I’ve been very silent and passive,” Ortega, 22, said. “I thought it was none of my business. It’s not my fight and I kept thinking if I don’t fight now, no one is going to fight now.”

Her final push was thinking to herself, if George Floyd came to her and asked her to stand with him, to stand for him, what would she say?

“I’d be, like, ‘Yes, I’m going to go out there. I’ll protest with the people and I’ll try to make this change happen,’” Ortega said.

So she painted her mask with a Black power fist and the words “Black Lives Matter.” Then she stood alongside U.S. Highway 491 chanting, “No justice. No peace.”

Hovering close by were dozens of police officers and their units. All were wearing tactical gear. A caravan of police units stopped traffic for the marchers and followed them from the northside of Gallup to the court house where even more police were waiting.

Downtown Gallup was a sea of protesters, police officers and some people dressed like an outside militia who allegedly came to protect businesses.

A photo on social media showed people holding semi-automatic weapons and tactical gear on the roof of local businesses.

Businesses downtown had heard about the protest and decided to board up windows to deter property damage and looting that was seen at protests in other cities.

A local mixed martial arts gym, owned by Jody Sanchez, was being “protected” by a man who open-carried a semi-automatic rifle across his chest. It was an eerie scene.

Near the courthouse by Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe, people who looked like a militia lounged around staring at protesters, who outnumbered them by over 100.

Despite all of this Ortega and the other 150 protesters said they marched for change.

“I know this is a hard topic to talk about but we got to do it if we want change,” she said. “I had to get off my butt and go out there and make a difference if I want this world to be any better.”

She saw online the photos and videos of Floyd’s murder. The images stuck with her.

“My heart broke literally when I saw it,” Ortega said. “I thought it was unnecessary, he was always incapacitated. He already had his hands behind his back, and it was just unnecessary.”

Now there is a lingering fear for Ortega because a man died and “no one blinked an eye.”

“It scared me to my core,” Ortega said.

The police officer, Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd, kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Two autopsy reports concluded it was a homicide but don’t agree on the cause of death.

One report stated death was caused by cardiopulmonary arrest – sudden loss of blood flow due to heart failure. The other said it was caused by mechanical asphyxiation – not being able to breath due to outside force.

Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder on top of a third-degree murder charge and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

The other three officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — who stood by as Floyd was murdered, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

All three were arrested on Wednesday.

The charges against the officers were filed only after 150 cities across the United States saw an uprising and protests that demanded justice.