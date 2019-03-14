Select Page

Hard Rock ready for mine, plant to close

Posted by | Mar 14, 2019 | |

Hard Rock ready for mine, plant to close

Navajo Times | Cindy Yurth
Dolly Manson and Levi Blackhat address the crowd at a town hall meeting on the future of the Navajo Generating Station at Hard Rock, Arizona, last Friday.

HARD ROCK, Ariz.

After 50 years of fighting Peabody Western Coal Co. and the effects of relocation, residents of Dzil Lizhiin are ready to “take our armor off,” as one woman put it.

Of the 35 or so people who spoke before 3 p.m. at a town hall meeting at Hard Rock Chapter last Friday, only five men came out in favor of keeping the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Coal Mine open — and all of them worked at the mine. Residents spoke of depleted springs, respiratory problems, coal ash falling “like snow” from the smokestacks of NGS.

“We’ve carried this Nation on our backs for 50 years,” said Germaine Simonson, a local entrepreneur. “What did we get? There’s nothing out here. We want to take our armor off.”

“I’m the one that’s signing your checks,” said Mary Katherine Smith, a relocation resister living on the Hopi Partitioned Land. “But yet I live without electricity and running water.”

Others said they feared the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, if it takes over the plant and mine, will have to raid the Permanent Trust Fund to cover the cost of reclaiming the land, since the plant’s operator, Salt River Project, has insisted the Navajo Nation guarantee the cleanup cost.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Teen at center of viral encounter sues CNN over reporting

Democrats, tribes renew criticism of Trump's monument cuts

Today in Arizona History

Native American art finally arrives at Met's American Wing

Oklahoma St's Waters draws focus to Native American players

Albuquerque measure aims for more consultation with tribes

Tribes seek to keep flags from Capitol after pipeline bills

Landmark energy bill sent to governor for expected approval

Washington is latest state to sue major opioid distributors

EPA pledges $16M per year for Tar Creek Superfund cleanup

Corps fights tribal request for more pipeline study records

2 found dead after gunfire at southwestern Colorado house

ND lawmakers approve eagle feathers, plumes at graduations

Woman gets 3 years for sending meth to Red Cliff reservation

Air Force expansion spurs concern for Nevada wildlife refuge

Author's books dive into Georgia's underwater farms, towns

Virginia's new state park to tell story of state's Indians

National Women's Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019

Legislature passes Native American voting services bill

Navajo Nation jail closures delayed until April

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Overcast

37.0 F (2.8 C)
Dewpoint: 26.1 F (-3.3 C)
Humidity: 65%
Wind: North at 6.9 MPH (6 KT)
Pressure: 30.19

More weather »