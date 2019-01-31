Select Page

‘It’s hard to heal when the knife is still in your back’

Posted by | Jan 31, 2019 | |

‘It’s hard to heal when the knife is still in your back’

Special to the Times | Colleen Keane
Rebecca Riley, a parent from Acoma Pueblo, refers to the Indian Education Act and said the incidents at Cibola High could have been prevented if APS had screened for racist attitudes and behaviors.

Parents call for APS overhaul at first community forum

By Colleen Keane
Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

It’s been three months since racially charged incidents on Halloween day at Cibola High School sparked outrage by parents who are still waiting for solutions from a school system that they say has allowed bias and prejudice to fester.

On Jan. 24, taking a step to respond to parents, Albuquerque Public Schools hosted its first Native American Open Community Forum seeking input on cultural awareness training and curriculum.

Around 70 parents and community members, mostly tribal members, crowded into the west side’s Paradise Hills Community Center annex. They were there to support McKenzie Johnson, the Diné student who was called a “bloody Indian,” and another Native student whose hair was cut by a Cibola High teacher, identified as Mary Jane Eastin.

Many said they wanted more than “Band-Aid” solutions. The school district sent out a general apology last year, but the Johnsons are still waiting for apologies from Cibola High Principal Pamela Meyer and Eastin. APS didn’t respond by deadline Wednesday to a request regarding whether apologies are forthcoming or not.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Panel calls for delay on casino votes until study is done

Montana considers bills to address missing Native women

Oklahoma governor taps Chickasaw Nation official for cabinet

Power struggle emerges in Montana's Crow tribe after vote

New Davenport exhibit challenges assumptions on race

Bill to require tracking of missing Native women advances

Utah judge denies challenge to Navajo's election candidacy

New Mexico bill to rename Columbus Day clears hurdle

Alamo man accused of sexual abuse; Could get life in prison

Colorado Supreme Court won't reconsider oil and gas decision

As cold stalks Midwest, focus is on protecting vulnerable

House panel highlights bills against gender-based violence

Massachusetts tribe opposes tribal land bill in Congress

Claims against tribe stemming from horse roundup dismissed

FBI investigating death of man pursued by Rosebud police

Institute of American Indian Arts plans for research center

Coroner: Wyoming boy died of hypothermia, was intoxicated

Seth Damon selected as speaker of 24th Navajo Nation Council

Multicultural education reforms advance in Legislature

Tobacco tax increase fails in Wyoming

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

45.0 F (7.2 C)
Dewpoint: 25.0 F (-3.9 C)
Humidity: 46%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.06

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT