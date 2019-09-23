Missing grandfather found deceased

WINDOW ROCK

The search for Dennis Hardy Sr. has ended tragically.

The Apache County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of the 94-year-old grandfather was found on Sunday afternoon in an arroyo about two miles from his home by a person on horseback.

Hardy was reported missing by his family last Sunday morning, Sept. 15.

A witness told police on Wednesday that she called 911 early Sunday morning report an elderly man she said she saw lying on the side of Navajo Rte. 12 in Fort Defiance. She left after observing him for about 20-30 minutes. On Monday, a day after he was reported missing, police added, the witness said she informed Hardy’s family about what she saw.

A Silver Alert was issued by the State of Arizona on Thursday.

Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations with the Window Rock Police District has taken over the investigation.