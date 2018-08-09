Uranium miners testify on RECA amendments

SHIPROCK

In the late 1970’s LeRoy Becenti went to uranium mining school and became a utility miner for Kerr-McGee in Church Rock, New Mexico.

“I was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer,” said Becenti. “They are telling me it’s from the uranium.”

Since Becenti did not work in the mines until after 1971, he, as well as hundreds of other Navajo uranium miners, are not eligible for compensation under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

“It’s not fair for some of us that worked underground,” said Becenti who started working for Kerr-McGee right after he graduated from high school. “The ones that were drilling, digging and taking out ore.” Becenti recently lost his older brother, Edison Becenti, to cancer. He was also a uranium miner.