Obituaries for Jan. 16, 2020

Alicia Noelle Lucas

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Funeral service for Alicia Noelle Lucas, 22, were held Dec. 23, 2019, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, with Pastor Josh Cotts officiating. Cremation services were performed.

Alicia was born Oct. 24, 1997, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She passed from this life on Dec. 17, 2019, in a single-car accident near Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Born Alicia Marie Pettigrew, she was welcomed into the home of former Seminole, Oklahoma, residents Shane Lucas and his former wife Teresa Lucas. Alicia was adopted at age 8.

Alicia loved all animals, especially her cats and her favorite bull mastiff dog “Harley,” who she loved to race on her parents’ golf cart.

Alicia loved people and was a very friendly soul. She attended New Life Church in Wewoka, Oklahoma, in her youth and attended schools in New Lima, Sapulpa, and Seminole.

Alicia is survived by her parents, Shane Lucas and Teresa Weise; and grandparents, Marsha Jones, Fred Lucas and Faye Lucas of Oklahoma.

Alicia is also survived by her relatives on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Alicia’s birth mother is Verlinda Renee Pettigrew.

For information about Alicia’s life, contact Shane Lucas at P.O. Box 270293, Oklahoma City, OK 73137.

Eleanor Atencio

PUEBLO PINTADO, N.M. — Funeral services for Eleanor Atencio, 67, of Pueblo Pintado, New Mexico, will be held today, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Pueblo Alto Miracle Church in Pueblo Pintado, with Wesley Castillo officiating. Burial will follow in Star Lake, New Mexico.

Eleanor was born May 20, 1952, in Crownpoint, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Naaneesht’ézhi. She passed away Jan. 4, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Eleanor attended Pueblo Pintado Boarding School, Cuba High School, Intermountain Indian School, Diné College-Crownpoint and University of New Mexico. She worked at the General Assistance Office in Crownpoint and Pueblo Pintado, retiring from Pueblo Pintado Community School as a teacher’s assistant and librarian assistant.

Eleanor enjoyed arts and crafts, weaving and taking care of sheep and horses.

Eleanor is survived by her nephews, David Watts, Nelson Atencio Jr., Eric J. Atencio, Darnell Atencio, Karlis Atencio, Derek Atencio, Brian Atencio, Jason Pearsall, Orlando Begay and Fernando Begay; nieces, Yvonne Bochinclonny, Sissy Sarracino, Theresa, Christy Savannah Atencio and Samantha Atencio; brothers, Emerson Atencio and Nelson Atencio Sr.; sisters, Suzanne Pearsall, Gladys Becenti and Jeannettie Atencio; and numerous grandchildren.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, Jane T. and Sam B. Atencio; and brother, Harrison Atencio.

Pallbearers will be David Watts, Dylan Watts, Stephen Watts, Dion Nerva and Randell Becenti.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Atencio, Emerson Atencio, Nelson Atencio Sr., Jeannettie Atencio, Gladys Becenti, Suzanne Pearsall and Bruce Pearsall.

A reception will take place at the Pueblo Pintado Chapter House, following services.

Daniel Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ray

TUBA CITY – Celebration of Life for Mary Ray, 76, was held Jan. 13 at Valley Ridge Mortuary. Interment followed at the Shonto community cemetery in Shonto, Arizona.

Mary worked for the BIA for 40 years. She also worked a few years for Shonto Preparatory School. After she retired she was a housewife for the remainder of her years.

Mary was loved and cared for the amazing person she was.

Mary is survived by her husband Silas Ray; and daughter, Sharon Yazzie.

Virginia Milliken

GRANTS, N.M. — Memorial services for Virginia “Ginger” Milliken, 78, of Thoreau, New Mexico, were held Jan. 11 at the Compassion Mortuary in Grants, New Mexico.

Virginia was born Nov. 3, 1941, in Eagle Town, Oklahoma, to James and Ava Redd. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Dec. 30, 2019.

Throughout her life, Virginia was a devoted homemaker. She took pride in supporting the families in her neighborhood with babysitting, running the summer lunch program and attending school sporting events. Everyone who knew her affectionately called her Grandma Ginger.

Virginia is survived by her children, Vivian Grantz and husband Jim of Colton, California; Shelia Willie and husband Ronald of Thoreau; Angie Milliken of Gallup; Calvin Milliken of Thoreau; Theresa Milliken of Salt Lake City, Utah; Cynthia Asbury and husband James of Dodge City, Kansas; and George Milliken and wife Rhonda of Thoreau; sisters, Marie Thomason and Clara Mae Clutter; and 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Austin Milliken; parents, James and Ava Redd; sisters, Janie Heart and Jimmie Lee; and four grandsons.

Compassion Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Harriet Nez John

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Funeral services for beloved wife, mother, grandmother, nurse and teacher, Harriet Nez John, were held Jan. 9 at the St. Anne Mission in Klagetoh, Ariz. A reception followed at the Wide Ruins Chapter House in Wide Ruins, Arizona.

Harriet was born July 13, 1949, in Fort Defiance, to Della Baldwin and Jimmy Nez. She was Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She died Dec. 31, 2019, in Phoenix.

Harriet was the oldest of four siblings. She had two sisters, Ella John and Louise Baldwin, and one younger brother, Leroy Baldwin.

Harriet grew up in Big Falls, New Mexico, and later moved with her family to Wide Ruins, Arizona. She graduated from Fort Wingate School in 1969 and started her higher education in Phoenix, where she met the love of her life, Alphonso John. They married Feb. 14, 1971, and spent more than 48 years together.

Harriet’s passion was helping people and she did that by first earning her associate degree, then her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of New Mexico. She worked in the health care industry for more than 40 years, starting at various hospitals in Phoenix and Good Samaritan Hospital before returning home to help her people. She helped people through all phases of life as a registered nurse — from bringing many babies into the world to caring for the elderly in their old age.

Since 2011, Harriet was an instructor and helped to create the Nursing Assistant Program at Navajo Technical University in Chinle. She taught dozens of students during her time at NTU helping to fulfill the need of the Navajo people for nurses and caregivers.

Despite having a full work schedule, she found time to enjoy beading earrings and being part of the Black Creek Gourd Society with her husband who was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Harriet leaves behind her husband Alphonso; sons, Alton, Alonzo, Jason and Alphonso Jr.; daughters, Jenny, Valerie and Vrena; and nine grandchildren.

Marilyn Theresa Begay

SHIPROCK — Funeral services for Marilyn Theresa Begay, 71, of Shiprock, were held Jan. 15 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Shiprock, with Patrick Wedeking officiating. Interment followed in Shiprock.

Marilyn was born Jan. 17, 1948, in Shiprock, into the Hooghan lání (Many Hogans Clan), born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flowing Together Clan). She passed away Jan. 9, 2020, in Phoenix.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Charles Yellowhorse Jr.; daughters, Alexandra Brown and Dulcey Phillips; sister, Shirley Ortiz; and two grandchildren.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Begay.

Honorary pallbearers were Charlene Stewart, Wilson C. Phillips, Delvin Hobson and Andrea Hobson.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Sharon R. Robertson

TSAILE, Ariz. — Funeral services for Sharon R. Robertson, 53, of Lukachukai, Arizona, were held Jan. 11 at the LDS Church in Tsaile, Arizona, with Bishop R. Bearclaw officiating. Interment followed in Lukachukai.

Sharon was born March 22, 1966, in Chinle, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). She passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in Window Rock.

Sharon graduated from Red Mesa High School and received an associate degree in business administration from Diné College in Tsaile. She worked at the Navajo Department of Transportation, Fleet Management and St. Michaels Association for Special Education.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Stacey Whitegoat; mother, Lillie Robertson; brothers, Virgil Clyde, Victor Clyde and Trenton Twofeathers; and sister, Tammy Robertson.

Sharon is preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Robertson; brothers, Marvin Robertson and Gordon Robertson; nephew, Oscar Robertson; and maternal grandparents, Jim and Lola Joe.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.