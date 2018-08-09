Grayeyes back on the ballot

WINDOW ROCK

Willie Grayeyes is back on the ballot for San Juan County (Utah) Commission after a federal judge found Tuesday that his opponent’s claim that he doesn’t live in the county wasn’t filed by deadline.

Attorneys for Grayeyes, the Democratic candidate for District 2 who was disqualified over residency issues, had accused the San Juan County clerk of deliberately backdating Grayeyes’ opponent’s claim against him to make it appear it was filed within the deadline when in fact it was not.

San Juan County Clerk/Auditor John David Nielson did not return a phone call by deadline.

In a memorandum filed in U.S. District Court for Utah last Friday, Grayeyes’ lawyers, Steven C. Boos and Maya Kane, claim Nielson actually admitted backdating Wendy Black’s pre-election challenge to Grayeyes’ right to vote in San Juan County, which the county used to disqualify Grayeyes from the election, by 27 days.