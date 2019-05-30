Select Page

2nd loop lands roper share of state title

Posted by | May 30, 2019 | |

2nd loop lands roper share of state title

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
New Mexico Junior High breakaway roper Tylon Tsosie begins to slow down after he ropes his calf on Sunday. Tsosie shared the state title with Cooper Wood.

RED ROCK PARK

Carrying a second loop paid dividends for Crownpoint breakaway roper Tylon Tsosie.

He missed on his first loop during the short round of the New Mexico Junior High Rodeo Association state finals on Sunday. But with a second loop, Tsosie made sure he caught his calf to stay in the running for a state title.

Learning that he shared the state title with Cooper Wood as both cowboys finished with 63 points, Tsosie said, “I have a lot of butterflies right now but I’m happy that I won.”

With his first-place finish in the year-end standings, Tsosie will be making his first trip to nationals, which is scheduled June 23-29 in Heron, South Dakota.

The recent Crownpoint eighth-grader said he was pleased with how things turned out after missing nationals last year as he finished fifth in the year-end standings.

His dad, Tyrone Tsosie, was happy that his son had a strong finish at the state finals.

“I’m happy that he did this,” the older Tsosie said. “With what he did it makes me think about his grandpa on his mom side. He really helped us out by letting us use his cattle to start him on breakaway roping.”

Going into the state finals, Tylon was tied for third place in the year-end standings but with two solid runs he moved up one spot with 54 points and trailed event leader Sterlin Mitchell by two points.

Tylon roped his opening round draw in 3.83 seconds and in the second round he recorded a 3.53 run, placing third in each go round.

“I had two great calves that broke nice,” he said.

With one more round to go, Tylon admitted that the pressure got to him and as a result he missed on his first loop.

“I think I just rushed it too much,” the 14-year old cowboy said.

Nonetheless, his second loop saved him as he roped his draws in 19.20 seconds, which included a 10-second penalty for breaking the barrier. Looking back, Tylon said carrying a second loop is something he’s not accustomed to but he’s glad that he did.

“That is something we always argue about,” his dad said. “He doesn’t like to carry a second loop but I told him that he needed to.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

35.0 F (1.7 C)
Dewpoint: 30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Humidity: 82%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.12

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Memorial procession for Navajo lawmaker traverses state

Census director meets in Albuquerque ahead of 2020 count

UIC to offer in-state tuition to US tribal nation members

Wyoming prosecutor finds no violations in reservation voting

Interior secretary, tribes meet amid drilling fight

Man drops plan to open South Dakota Medal of Honor Museum

Interior secretary, tribes meet amid drilling fight

South Dakota project fights financial crimes against tribes

Coming home: Navajo to get treaty that ended imprisonment

Today in History June 2, 2019

Nursery wants southwest Florida's first marijuana license

Grizzlies on the move in US Rockies as hunting in limbo

Toxic plants suspected of killing cows in Four Corners

Native veterans get another chance to receive land

WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94

Montana man pleads guilty to role in fatal crash

AP Explains- How retirement legislation impacts you

Arizona Senate delays budget debate; House moves slowly

Arizona man gets 7-year prison term for domestic violence

Arizona Legislature to consider boosting per-day pay