‘I be in the Army’: St. Michaels Head Start promotes kids to kindergarten

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Three-year-old Beau Arviso looks to his classmate as they take center stage during their Head Start promotion on May 23 in Window Rock.

WINDOW ROCK

“I be in the Army,” Wyatt Bia, 5, said without hesitation.

When he grows up, Wyatt wants to enlist in the Army just like his father. He had just finished with his preschool promotion that was held last Thursday for 40 kids at the Department of Diné Education building. Wyatt attended St. Michaels Head Start. “I play with toys, drawing, and that’s it,” he said about his favorite things to do in preschool.

Wyatt is excited for kindergarten this coming school year. For the first time, he’ll be in the same school as his older brother, Deron Begay, who is 10 years old. “It’s really good to see him move on to kindergarten,” Deron said. “I been telling him about kindergarten. How it’s like. How it’s going to be.”

Deron is just a little kid himself but is wise beyond his years. He wants to see his little brother go on to higher education. “I just like him to move on and graduate from high school and go on to college,” Deron said.

Their mother, Marissa Begay, talked about how her sons were excited to be riding the bus together next year. Begay was happy that the Head Start program had this kind of celebration for the tots. “It’s really heartfelt. It’s very touching,” Begay said. “My oldest son didn’t get this type of promotion. So to see him go through this was really heartfelt.”


Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah

