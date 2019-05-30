‘I be in the Army’: St. Michaels Head Start promotes kids to kindergarten

WINDOW ROCK

“I be in the Army,” Wyatt Bia, 5, said without hesitation.

When he grows up, Wyatt wants to enlist in the Army just like his father. He had just finished with his preschool promotion that was held last Thursday for 40 kids at the Department of Diné Education building. Wyatt attended St. Michaels Head Start. “I play with toys, drawing, and that’s it,” he said about his favorite things to do in preschool.

Wyatt is excited for kindergarten this coming school year. For the first time, he’ll be in the same school as his older brother, Deron Begay, who is 10 years old. “It’s really good to see him move on to kindergarten,” Deron said. “I been telling him about kindergarten. How it’s like. How it’s going to be.”

Deron is just a little kid himself but is wise beyond his years. He wants to see his little brother go on to higher education. “I just like him to move on and graduate from high school and go on to college,” Deron said.

Their mother, Marissa Begay, talked about how her sons were excited to be riding the bus together next year. Begay was happy that the Head Start program had this kind of celebration for the tots. “It’s really heartfelt. It’s very touching,” Begay said. “My oldest son didn’t get this type of promotion. So to see him go through this was really heartfelt.”