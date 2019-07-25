Raising rankest bulls for PBR is family’s passion

WINDOW ROCK

Local stock contractor Johnyatt Begay treats his bulls just like they were his kids.

The Rabbit Brush, New Mexico, entrepreneur has 23 bulls that are being marketed to buck, including four at this week’s Last Cowboy Standings, a PBR event being held at the iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.

“They’ll eat and drink before me,” Begay told the Navajo Times in a recent interview. “I treat them just like my kids and if they perform really well it makes you feel good inside, like you’re doing something right.”

Begay is the CEO of the 4B Bucking Bulls, which is a family owned business that was started by his grandfather in 1988. The business was passed onto his dad until he took over.

“I’m kind of like the lead person but everyone plays an important role in our family business,” he said. “I just kind of spearhead the group and I keep the organization in line for my mom, dad, siblings and my sisters.”

Begay also has some cousins that are involved with the business.

“I can depend on them for anything,” he said. “They’re my helpers and they’re the ones that really keep the show going. I’m very fortunate to have a team that’s my family. That’s something I’m also really proud of.”

As far back as he can remember, Begay said he practically grew up on the road hauling bulls with his dad. It’s something that he’s always done and it just grew on him.

“Being around bulls turned into a passion for me,” he said. “It’s something that I cherish right now and being that my grandfather set the foundation I want to go ahead and carry on that legacy for myself and then onto my children.”