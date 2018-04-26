Sky’s the limit

Kirtland javelin thrower looking to break school record

AZTEC

Around this time last year, Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi had to make a tough decision.

The Kirtland Central High School then-sophomore enjoyed playing softball, but she was also started to like throwing the javelin.

Her softball coach said it might be best for her to choose one.

“My coach from softball said he was looking out for me and said I wouldn’t reach my full potential if I was doing both sports at the same time, so I told him I’m doing to do track,” she said. “Most people say that softball players are pretty good javelin, they said that I should try it so I tried it.”

It was perhaps the best decision Lii’bilnaghahi could have made. In her first meet this season, after completing the basketball season, she qualified for the state championships, which is scheduled for May 11-12, after throwing 114-feet with the state qualifying mark being 108-feet.

Since then, Lii’bilnaghahi has continued to extend her throws.

Over the week, at the B&B Aztec Invitational, Lii’bilnaghahi won the girls javelin event after placing first by throwing 118-10.

Just three days before, she threw her best mark yet, 121-04, and finished fifth among the state’s best regardless of classification.

Kirtland Central head girls track and field coach Leland Adair said her Lii’bilnaghahi’s ability to throw well boils down to a single factor.

Adair said she doesn’t have the build of a thrower but she has the arm of one.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.