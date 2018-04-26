Sky’s the limit

, April 26, 2018

Kirtland javelin thrower looking to break school record

AZTEC

Special to the Times | Ray Landry
Kirtland’s Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi competes in the javelin throw on Apr. 20 at the Aztec Invitational Track and Field. Lii’bilnaghahi placed first with a throw of 118-10.

Around this time last year, Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi had to make a tough decision.

The Kirtland Central High School then-sophomore enjoyed playing softball, but she was also started to like throwing the javelin.

Her softball coach said it might be best for her to choose one.

“My coach from softball said he was looking out for me and said I wouldn’t reach my full potential if I was doing both sports at the same time, so I told him I’m doing to do track,” she said. “Most people say that softball players are pretty good javelin, they said that I should try it so I tried it.”

It was perhaps the best decision Lii’bilnaghahi could have made. In her first meet this season, after completing the basketball season, she qualified for the state championships, which is scheduled for May 11-12, after throwing 114-feet with the state qualifying mark being 108-feet.

Since then, Lii’bilnaghahi has continued to extend her throws.

Over the week, at the B&B Aztec Invitational, Lii’bilnaghahi won the girls javelin event after placing first by throwing 118-10.

Just three days before, she threw her best mark yet, 121-04, and finished fifth among the state’s best regardless of classification.

Kirtland Central head girls track and field coach Leland Adair said her Lii’bilnaghahi’s ability to throw well boils down to a single factor.

Adair said she doesn’t have the build of a thrower but she has the arm of one.


Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi

Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi

Sunnie Clahchischiligi has been the sports writer for the Navajo Times since 2008. She has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from the University of New Mexico. Before joining the Times, she worked at the St. Cloud Times (Minn.), the Albuquerque Journal, the Santa Fe New Mexican, Sports Illustrated Magazine in New York City and the Salt Lake Tribune. She can be reached at sunnie@navajotimes.com or via cell at (505) 686-0769.