‘This is my beauty’

Young entrepreneur starts own skincare product line

WINDOW ROCK

Ahsaki Baa Lafrance-Chachere grew up in Ganado, Arizona, where she had her kinaalda, played high school sports and eventually graduated from Ganado High. It was also where she discovered her love for entrepreneurship.

“I saw the opportunity of making money at a young age,” Lafrance-Chachere said with a chuckle. “My family is very traditional. So we have so many (Ndaa’), or we were getting the stick or helping another family out. So what I’d do was save all my good candy and I’d save it until it was movie time. “Then I’d make my own concession stand at my grandma’s house and I’d charge my whole family,” she said trying to hold back her laughter. “I was a genius back in the day. I had no overhead. I got my snacks from the cracker jack throw and boom.”

Today, at 27, she’s a small business owner of a restaurant, Four Arrows western wear and recently Ah-Shí Beauty, a high-end skincare line.

“Growing up and to this day, I’ve been dealing with my own personal skin,” Lafrance-Chachere said. “We’re at war all the time. What am I doing so wrong? Do I need to put the achii down or what? I love my potatoes and fried everything!”

After years of trying skincare products that ranged from the dollar store to high-end skincare lines, she decided to try to make her own. So in 2014, she started her journey to creating Ah-Shi Beauty. “I researched a lot about my skin, about the skin itself,” she said. “I just got fascinated about it.”