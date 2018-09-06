Diné College to host 59th anniversary fundraiser

TSAILE, Ariz.

Diné College is hosting the 50th anniversary scholarship gala and student fundraiser Sept. 22 in Scottsdale, Arizona, to help students with financial needs.

“It’s for a very worthy cause and we welcome donors and attendees from everywhere,” Diné College President Monty Roessel said.

The gala welcomes financial donations. The funds go toward future scholarships at the college.

The event, at the Scottsdale Resort (7700 E. McCormick Parkway), is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will include a silent auction, dinner, entertainment, an option to purchase the college blanket, and a film of the college’s 50 years.

Diné College was started in 1968 in two mobile homes in Many Farms, Arizona. The college has grown to six campuses in Tsaile, Tuba City, Chinle, Crownpoint, Shiprock and Window Rock. The college offers two and four-year degree programs, including a bachelor’s degree in Diné studies.

Information: 928-724-6697 or bdotson@dinecollege.edu.