Select Page

Sued by Sage, Razaghi now working with Four Corners

Posted by | Mar 21, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

Less than a month after being sued for $30 million by his former employer, Sage Memorial Hospital, Ahmad Razaghi came before the Navajo Nation Council’s Health, Education and Human Services Committee to announce his company, Razaghi Healthcare, is working with the board of directors of Four Corners Regional Hospital to obtain a PL 93-638 contract from the Indian Health Service.

Entrance to Sage Memorial Hospital. (Times file photo – Donovan Quintero)

Razaghi, CEO of Razaghi Healthcare, told the committee March 11 his company’s mission is to help tribal healthcare organizations to find their footing financially and improve health care in their communities.

At present, he said, Four Corners Regional has “no money, no resources, no assets,” and he has been consulting with the facility’s board of directors, which in 2010 was designated by Council as a tribal health care organization similar to those that run IHS facilities in Tsehootsooi and Winslow, Arizona.

He told the committee the board asked him to pursue a ’638 contract, whereby the IHS would fund the hospital but it would be managed locally.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag fails again

Dakotas tribes seek more safety help from federal government

Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag fails again

ND Legislature approves oil tax-sharing bill with tribe

Man pleads guilty in fatal single-car rollover - (Eds: APNewsNow.)

Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag fails again

APNewsBreak: New Mexico governor details social expenses

Navajo Technical University to honor New Mexico Sen. Pinto

Grant to help Michigan tribe boost environmental reporting

Maine House OKs switch to Indigenous Peoples Day

South Dakota cake decorator creates Native American designs

3 Native American inmates win right to long hair in Texas

Tommy Orange wins PEN/Hemingway Award for debut novel

NJ reaffirms official status of 2 Native American tribes

Warren backs congressional plan for reparations study

Coroner: 14-year-old Montana girl died from hypothermia

Horses rescued after unexpected birth

Warren embraces underdog role as she faces 2020 challenges

With treaty set to expire, will there be rough waters ahead?

1

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

A Few Clouds and Breezy

49.0 F (9.4 C)
Dewpoint: 30.9 F (-0.6 C)
Humidity: 50%
Wind: from the Southwest at 23.0 gusting to 38.0 MPH (20 gusting to 33 KT)
Pressure: 30.04

More weather »