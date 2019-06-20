Neither county chooses granddaughter for Pinto’s seat

GALLUP and AZTEC, N.M.

N.M. Sen. John Pinto

The McKinley County and San Juan County commissions have made their choices of whom they want to see replace the late Sen. John Pinto, and neither county nominated his granddaughter.

On Monday, both county commissions held special meetings in Gallup and Aztec, respectively, to listen to individuals who were either nominated or submitted letters of interest for Pinto’s seat.

Pinto died May 24 at the age of 94.

In the end, Wallace Charley received the nomination from the San Juan County and Carol Bowman Muskett was McKinley County’s pick.


Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

61.0 F (16.1 C)
Dewpoint: 25.0 F (-3.9 C)
Humidity: 25%
Wind: Southwest at 9.2 MPH (8 KT)
Pressure: 30.03

More weather »


