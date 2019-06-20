Neither county chooses granddaughter for Pinto’s seat

GALLUP and AZTEC, N.M.

The McKinley County and San Juan County commissions have made their choices of whom they want to see replace the late Sen. John Pinto, and neither county nominated his granddaughter.

On Monday, both county commissions held special meetings in Gallup and Aztec, respectively, to listen to individuals who were either nominated or submitted letters of interest for Pinto’s seat.

Pinto died May 24 at the age of 94.

In the end, Wallace Charley received the nomination from the San Juan County and Carol Bowman Muskett was McKinley County’s pick.